National Trust issues warning about gutting NCA

Frank Roulstone

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is the latest organisation to issue a warning about the government’s plans to gut the National Conservation Act to essentially make development of all kinds even easier than it already is. In a statement issued on behalf of the Trust board and staff in response to the possible amendments to the legislation, NTCI Executive Director Frank Roulstone said the law was passed to protect natural resources that are “fast disappearing under a tide of development” and any changes that weaken it risk harming our living world and the people of Cayman.

Despite having a permanent seat on the National Conservation Council and being mandated by law to advise the government on conservation matters, the Trust said it had not been consulted on any potential amendments to the NCA.

“Our elected officials have a duty to uphold the standards of good governance and we feel they are currently falling short of their obligations to the people of Cayman by attempting to rush through amendments without proper public consultation,” Roulstone stated.

“For the National Trust to be effective in fulfilling our mandate to protect the natural and cultural heritage of the Cayman Islands in perpetuity, we need our elected politicians to commit to the true principles of sustainability which seek a balance between economic, social, and environmental interests. This means upholding the National Conservation Act and listening to the recommendations of the National Conservation Council.”

Roulstone stressed the fact that the legislation does not stop development but seeks to empower and encourage decision-makers to develop in a way that benefits us all.

The Trust issued the statement against the backdrop of a continuing false narrative that, despite clear evidence to the contrary, development is being hampered by the legislation and that the NCC is delegating all its authority to the director of the Department of the Environment, which is completely untrue. But the misinformation has a long history.

Roulstone pointed out that this is not the first time the National Conservation Act has come under attack since it was passed in 2013.

“Five years ago, when the previous administration also sought to dilute it, the National Trust was vocal in our support of the NCA and we stand resolute again today in opposition to any amendments which would weaken the law. We have a duty and responsibility to protect these islands for present and future generations.

“Failing to give the environment due consideration today can have unintended, unforeseen, and irreversible consequences tomorrow. We hope that the Caymanian public will join the National Trust in speaking up to defend the protections the NCA gives to all of us,” he added.