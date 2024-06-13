More rain adds to existing local flooding

Photo credit: RCIPS

(CNS): Between 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday morning, another ¼ inch of rain fell on the Cayman Islands, Hazard Management said without distinguishing between the three islands. At least another inch is expected throughout the rest of the day, even though the clouds are moving fairly rapidly north-northwest towards Cuba. The ground is still saturated from the weather system that soaked the islands over the weekend and on Monday, increasing the flood risk.

“I know that the people of the Cayman Islands may be concerned at the present weather situation, considering the flooding events that took place on Monday,” said Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly. “As we move into a culture of readiness, government resources are fully stocked and available to assist persons who may need support. I encourage our community to rally together to support the vulnerable among us, remain vigilant and to comply with guidance being given by our hazard management experts.”



The Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecast shows a 30% chance of rain showers today and tomorrow. For the next 48 hours, fresh south-easterly winds and rough seas across the Cayman area are expected. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area.

Governor Jane Owen said people were still dealing with the effects of flooding as she encouraged them to call the HMCI Call Centre on 949-6555 if they experience any distress.

“Our first responders will be ready and available throughout the inclement weather, and we are urging citizens to be careful on our roadways to prevent any unnecessary incidents,” she said. “We urge the public to stay tuned to trusted Government channels, namely caymanprepared.gov.ky and all CIG social media channels to get the latest updates on weather and related news.”

People are encouraged to stay up to date on the latest weather forecasts and advisories.

The education ministry is also asking parents and guardians, especially those with young children living in flood-prone areas, to support the bus drop-off process by being present, if possible, to receive their child off the bus after school.

Motorists are urged to use extra care and caution on roadways while surfaces are wet. Slow down and increase the distance between your vehicle and the one ahead to allow for increased braking distance. Drivers should avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding and not attempt to drive through flooded roads, as water depth can be deceptive and dangerous to you and your vehicle.

Homeowners are urged to clear gutters, drains, and downspouts of debris to facilitate proper water flow and move valuable items and important documents to higher ground. Keep an emergency kit ready with essentials such as water, food, medications, a flashlight, batteries, and a first-aid kit.

Stay indoors as much as possible to reduce the risk of accidents and exposure to potential hazards. hazards.

Meanwhile, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) said it was monitoring the weather conditions across the Cayman area and in Florida, where inclement weather could impact flight operations on Thursday. Currently, flights are operating as scheduled, with weather conditions only causing minor disruptions, but this may change.

If a flight is affected, passengers will be updated directly via the contact details provided in their reservations. Cayman Airways reminds passengers to ensure that their flight reservations are always updated with accurate contact details for them to be reached by the airline as necessary, including an email address and phone number.