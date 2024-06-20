Midwife and former CoP receive royal gongs

| 20/06/2024 | 2 Comments
Susan Doak with HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood at her retirement party in 2023

(CNS): Susan Doak, a local midwife of many years who retired last year after 45 years of service with the hospital, delivering over 1,270 babies, was awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list this weekend. Meanwhile, Derek Byrne, who served as the Commissioner of Police in the Cayman Islands for nearly seven years, from November 2016 until his departure last summer, has received a police medal.

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/06/2024 at 10:39 am

    Giving a gong to this fellow for managing Cayman’s police farce is as pointless as giving a medal to Paula Vennells.

    The gong system is broken.

  2. Anonymous says:
    20/06/2024 at 10:18 am

    Great news and well deserved for the unassuming Sue ..Congratulations and respect for your tireless contributions.

