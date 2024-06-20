Midwife and former CoP receive royal gongs

Susan Doak with HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood at her retirement party in 2023

(CNS): Susan Doak, a local midwife of many years who retired last year after 45 years of service with the hospital, delivering over 1,270 babies, was awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list this weekend. Meanwhile, Derek Byrne, who served as the Commissioner of Police in the Cayman Islands for nearly seven years, from November 2016 until his departure last summer, has received a police medal.