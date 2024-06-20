Masked man robs restaurant armed with machete

| 20/06/2024 | 1 Comment

(CNS): The police have opened an investigation after an early morning armed robbery at a restaurant in George Town early Wednesday morning. Shortly after 4:00am, officers responded to the report of the incident on Eastern Avenue, south of the intersection with Godfrey Nixon Way. It was said that a masked man entered the restaurant carrying a machete and jumped over the counter. He then took a quantity of cash from the register before fleeing the location on foot. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

The suspect had a dark complexion with a slim build. He was dressed in black and was wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/06/2024 at 7:37 am

    Happy Days!

    1
    Reply

