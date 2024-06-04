Man jailed after streaming attack on Snapchat

(CNS): Sidney Henry (21) will serve at least ten months of a 20-month sentence in jail after he pleaded guilty to what a judge called a “vicious assault” last year on a former friend. As well as the violence inflicted, Henry also cut off his victim’s hair locks and streamed the entire assault on the social media platform Snapchat.

Henry has no previous violent convictions, but Justice Cheryll Richards said the circumstances of the assault warranted time in custody because it was a targeted, planned attack, fuelled by Henry’s dislike of his one-time school and church friend’s lifestyle choices.

It was never made clear during the sentencing hearings what it was about the victim that made the judge find that the attack was driven by discrimination, be it gender, sexual orientation or a religious view. However, during the attack, Henry hacked all but two of his old friend’s locks from his head.

The judge said that this added to the degradation that the victim suffered during the physical assault, especially as it was streaming live on social media. The attack itself was preceded by a series of threats that Henry made on other social media platforms to seriously harm the man. He had also circulated an intimate image of the victim on social media without permission.

Then, one evening in October last year, the man who was assaulted by Henry was playing video games in a shed with a friend when the power went out. The extension chord had been unplugged, and shortly after it was put back, it was removed again. After hearing rustling in the bushes, the victim took a flashlight and went to investigate. It was then he encountered Henry and another individual.

The assault began almost immediately. Henry punched his former friend in the face and, armed with a rusty machete, repeatedly slapped him with the side of the blade. The victim managed to get away from Henry for a moment, but the attacker threw an object at his victim, who fell to the ground.

Then, in what Justice Richards described as a prolonged and persistent attack, Henry continued to beat his former friend, inflicting a catalogue of injuries to his face, head, arms, hands, back and hip. It wasn’t until Henry switched his grip to his victim’s t-shirt that the man was able to wriggle out of the clothing and escape to the safety of his home, where he slipped into unconsciousness as he waited for the ambulance.

According to a victim impact report, the injured man was deeply traumatised by the incident. He continues to have nightmares and remains concerned that Henry will come after him again once he is released from jail.

Henry was not arrested until several months later and was charged earlier this year. He pleaded guilty shortly after his first court appearance when he also admitted being intoxicated at the time of the assault.

The court heard how Henry had endured a troubling, violent and dysfunctional upbringing where he was subject to beatings, which he said were administered by his parents for sport. He admitted having a drinking problem, but after being remanded in custody, he told social workers ahead of the sentencing that he wanted to turn his life around, become a better person and be there for his unborn child and its mother.

He expressed deep remorse and sorrow for his actions, given that his victim was once a good friend. Henry also wrote directly to him, apologising for his behaviour and admitting he had no justifiable excuse and that he should have known better.

The judge pointed out that it was Henry’s dislike of his friend’s choices that appeared to have fuelled the anger. Speaking directly to Henry, who appeared via video link from Northward, where he has been on remand for several months, Justice Richards told him he had no business interfering with the choices people make about their lifestyle.

She said these were “private decisions, and you should not have inserted your views much less by commission of a criminal offence”, and she admonished Henry for the unprovoked and vicious planned attack.

Taking into account both aggravating and mitigating factors, the judge arrived at a sentence of 30 months, but given Henry’s early guilty plea, she said he was entitled to the full one-third discount, reducing the time to 20 months.

Considering his current situation, the judge opted not to suspend the full sentence but to make him serve half in jail and half in the community. She also ordered Henry to continue the counselling and rehabilitation he has been engaging in since he was remanded during his remaining time in custody and once he is released on parole.