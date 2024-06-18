Man hospitalised after being chopped in head

(CNS): Police are investigating a serious assault which took place in George Town during the early hours of Monday morning. Officers responded to the report that a man had been on the roadside outside an address on Shedden Road, near Main Street, at around 4:00am when he was approached by a man whom he knew. The second man struck him in the head with a machete and then fled the location.

Emergency Services were called to the location, and the victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.