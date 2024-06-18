Man hospitalised after being chopped in head
(CNS): Police are investigating a serious assault which took place in George Town during the early hours of Monday morning. Officers responded to the report that a man had been on the roadside outside an address on Shedden Road, near Main Street, at around 4:00am when he was approached by a man whom he knew. The second man struck him in the head with a machete and then fled the location.
Emergency Services were called to the location, and the victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
Chopped in the head with a machete. This is medieval 3rd world craziness. There should be a public database of these machete primitive violence attacks and which nationalities the offenders are from. Never heard of Filipinos in Cayman doing these insane attacks.
Good idea to get a registry for all acts of violence. But please do note that Filipinos of late have been running high stats on the sexual offenses in Cayman list. Which, to me, is just as barbaric. If not – worse.
What do you mean by sexual offenses? Sexual assault? Prostitution? What? Never heard of Filipinos doing anything on island other than being peaceful very reliable workers that save up socking away money and send back to the Philippines with the currency conversion is a lot of money there for their families.
Yeah. So much more civilised if he had shot him.