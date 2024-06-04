Man charged with attempted murder after serious assault

| 04/06/2024

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested following a serious assault at the Trafalgar Plaza on the West Bay Road last month has been charged with attempted murder and was due to appear in court on Monday. The man, who has not been identified, is accused of causing serious and life-threatening injuries to his victim, a customs officer who was found lying in the parking lot just before midnight on 20 May by police patrolling the area.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.

Category: Crime, Police

