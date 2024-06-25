Mac spreads misinformation about conservation law
(CNS): Last week, McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) became the first person in the UPM government to admit that it is trying to amend the National Conservation Act to make development easier, but the veteran MP was peddling misinformation and a false narrative as he did so. Appearing on Radio Cayman’s lunchtime talk show, Talk-Today, Bush incorrectly told Sterling Dwayne Ebanks and his audience that the law was delaying the East-West Arterial Road extension, as he scoffed at the need to conserve Cayman’s natural resources.
Bush claimed that the legislation was the reason why the EWA extension was being delayed. However, the delays have been caused by a number of issues, such as the failure of previous administrations to address the need for an environmental impact assessment on this road in the first place despite knowing it would be required, and the National Roads Authority’s decision to assess the hydrological issues outside of the EIA process.
Bush suggested the delay was about saving lion lizards and iguanas, dismissing both species as not being as important as “our children and our people”, and he spoke about it taking four hours for families in the Eastern Districts to get to school.
While the traffic congestion for those living east of George Town has become a major issue as the local population has rapidly increased over the last decade, there is also a long list of socioeconomic problems that have fuelled the traffic chaos.
These include the cost of housing, which has priced working people out of George Town and West Bay further and further east, and the failure of successive administrations to address public transport and the decentralisation of the business community.
The EWA extension is unlikely to solve the traffic problem alone, but the need for an EIA for this road goes far beyond the protection of any specific endangered species such as the blue iguana. The EIA would look at its impact on the Central Mangrove Wetlands, the most important terrestrial environment in Cayman.
The potential flooding if the wetlands are removed and the loss of the ecoservices could be disastrous for the entire country. There are also significant concerns about the impact the road would have on the future development of the wetlands, which would compound the worsening flooding across Grand Cayman as more and more low-lying flood ground and wetland is developed.
The recent floods demonstrated how previous development of roads and buildings without any scientific assessments have led to a significant increase in the impact of flooding on existing homes and communities. Nevertheless, the West Bay MP criticised the need for the important EIA.
“It is a crying shame that we have a situation in place from stopping that and can stop more than that,” he said about the road and future development. Bush said the law needed to be changed because there needed to be “more balance”.
However, it is evident that the scales continue to tip heavily in favour of the development sector at the expense of the environment. The construction of luxury properties well outside the reach of most local people continues unhindered by the legislation.
Numerous local and foreign developers are responsible for the constant clearing of pristine dry forest and mangroves all over Grand Cayman, and the over-development on the coastline, where, even in the face of major beach erosion, planning permission continues to be granted to applicants building far too close to the ocean.
To date, the law has had almost no impact on the pace of development, and the requirement for EIAs affects only a tiny percentage of applications. The need for a scientific assessment of the EWA was on the agenda even before the National Conservation Law was enacted.
Such assessments are common across the world and represent best practice. An EIA is not just about much more than protecting iguanas, including the protection of “our people and our children’s” homes, livelihoods and quality of life. Yet Bush insisted matters relating to the environment were delaying the road.
He claimed the government wasn’t gutting the law but seeking better balance. He didn’t explain how the balance could be any more in favour of development without removing the few teeth that the legislation has to force consideration of the environment in decisions about development.
Chris Saunders, who is not part of the UPM government, joined Bush on the show and made it clear that he also supported the amendments to the legislation, as he incorrectly suggested that just a small group of people were delaying the start of the road.
The EIA for the EWA is complete. Following last week’s NCC meeting, Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that the ball was now in the relevant ministry’s court. Based on the findings of the EIA, the government must decide which route out of four options it should select.
