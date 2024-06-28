Jury selected and Bush trial set to start Tuesday

McKeeva Bush leaving the courthouse in February

(CNS): After several days of delays and closed-door legal arguments, the government’s backbench MP, McKeeva Bush, will now stand trial on Tuesday. Ten jurors were selected on Thursday morning, including three alternates in case any difficulties arise with the first seven after the crown opens its case next week. Eloise Marshall KC from the UK has been instructed by the director of public prosecutions to prosecute the rape and sexual assault charges that the former premier faces.

Bush has vehemently denied the charges, which are based on historic allegations that date back to 2000. So far, all details of the case have remained under wraps.

Bush is represented by local attorney Dennis Brady. An earlier court ruling refused the defence’s request for an adjournment until mid-July, which has prevented Bush from engaging a KC from the UK to add to his legal team. The trial is being presided over by visiting judge Justice Roy Jones and is expected to take around two weeks to conclude.