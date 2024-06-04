HSA managers and staff upgrade skills to drive change

HSA staff with Depauty Governor Franz Manderson (centre) at the Civil Service College Graduation

(CNS): Several staff members from the Health Service Authority, including five managers, have completed various leadership and management courses at the Civil Service College. The HSA said it was investing in leadership and management training for individuals in various positions within the organisation to develop the competencies they need to excel in their roles and keep abreast of industry changes and trends.

Director of Support Services Racquel Sutherland, who completed the ILM Level 5 programme, said the professional development and skill enhancement would drive positive change in the HSA.

“There is considerable evidence to show that leadership and management can make a significant difference in organisational performance, with good leadership steering improvements in public service performance,” she said in a press release.

The other managers doing the same course were Support Services Manager Sharon Buckley, Training and Development Manager Marsha Eleweanya, and Human Resources Manager for Recruitment Cashema Clarke. That programme is designed for people who are in middle-management positions and have

received previous leadership or management training. Some of the topics covered in the programme include becoming an effective leader, developing and leading teams to achieve organisational goals and objectives, and developing a culture to support innovation and improvement.

Other HSA graduates from the college include Legal Counsel Garcia Kelly, who completed the ILM Level 3 Coder, Maria Fairclough and Business Coordinator for Primary Healthcare Michalle Manderson, who completed the ILM Level 2.

Kelly, who also performs a managerial role, said leadership is at the heart of any successful organisation. “I undertook this course to develop my leadership skills and got far more than I had bargained for. The ILM programme has played a significant role in awakening a strong enthusiasm for further development of my leadership acumen.”

Monique Malcolm, the director of the Civil Service College and Human Capital Development, congratulated the staff on the completion of their programmes. “We are celebrating the achievements of these dedicated managers and staff. Their success not only highlights their individual commitment to excellence but also reflects the HSA’s support of continuous learning and development,” she added