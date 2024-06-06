Hottest May on record rounds out twelve-month streak

Monthly global surface air temperature anomalies (°C) relative to 1850–1900 from January 1940 to May 2024, plotted as time series for consecutive 12-month periods spanning June to May of the following year. The last 12 months (June 2023 – May 2024) are shown with a thick red line, while all other years with thin lines shaded according to the decade, from blue (1940s) to brick red (2020s). (Data source: ERA5. Credit: C3S/ECMWF)

(CNS): It has come as no surprise to those following the trend over the last year that global average temperatures in May 2024 were the hottest for that month ever recorded. From June 2023 to May 2024, every month passed its previous temperature records as the globe continues to warm. Last month, the global average surface air temperature was 0.65°C above the 1991–2020 average, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has confirmed.

“It is shocking but not surprising that we have reached this 12-month streak,” C3C Director Carlo Buontempo said in a release about the latest data. “While this sequence of record-breaking months will eventually be interrupted, the overall signature of climate change remains and there is no sign in sight of a change in such a trend.”

Buontempo said we are living in unprecedented times. “This string of hottest months will be remembered as comparatively cold but if we manage to stabilise the concentrations of GHGs in the atmosphere in the very near future, we might be able to return to these ‘cold’ temperatures by the end of the century,” he warned.

Here in the Cayman Islands, the official data for May has yet to be published, but residents endured a very hot and dry month though the increase in rain forecasted by the CI National Weather Service arrived, and this week’s forecast is calling for an increase in thunderstorms in the coming days. Cayman is not immune to global warming, and weather patterns here are also increasingly less predictable, with longer, hotter, drier periods becoming increasingly common.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has raised concerns about the failure of world leaders to act. “For the past year, every turn of the calendar has turned up the heat,” he said in an address this week. “Our planet is trying to tell us something. But we don’t seem to be listening. We’re shattering global temperature records and reaping the whirlwind. It’s climate crunch time. Now is the time to mobilise, act and deliver.”

The Copernicus Climate Change Service data for May shows that the global average temperature was 1.52°C above the 1850–1900 pre-industrial average. The global average temperature for the last 12 months (June 2023 to May 2024) is the highest on record, at 0.75°C above the 1991–2020 average and 1.63°C above the 1850–1900 pre-industrial average.