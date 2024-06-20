Gutting the NCC is gutting the NCA through the backdoor

#DontPaveParadise writes: For the past month or so, there have been numerous news articles, social posts and widely circulated electronic messages that suggest that the UPM Government is going to bring amendments to the National Conservation Act (NCA) or, without bringing the matter to Parliament, summarily alter Schedule 2 of that Act, which deals with the composition of the National Conservation Council (NCC).

We don’t know for sure yet what the government is thinking about doing because it has largely discussed this in closed-door meetings that may or may not have included some of the largest developers in the Cayman Islands. There have been, however, a number of public statements made by current Cabinet ministers that would suggest it wants to alter the composition of the NCC in one of several critical ways.

We believe in this case that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and what we’re hearing from our own inside sources is that the UPM is indeed about to change the composition of the NCC in such a way as to make the NCA a virtually useless piece of legislation.

As it currently stands, the NCC consists of 13 voting members. Schedule 2 of the NCA states that of those 13 members, five are to include the director of the environment, the deputy director of research in the Department of Environment, the director of agriculture, the director of planning and a person nominated by the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and appointed by the Cabinet.

The other eight council members are appointed by Cabinet, with the requirement that at least four of them have relevant scientific or technical expertise. Additionally, those eight council members must include one person from each of the historical Cayman Islands districts, which include West Bay, George Town, Bodden Town, North Side, East End and the Sister Islands of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

We understand the UPM is considering removing the voting rights of the civil servants on the NCC and removing or diluting the voting power of those with scientific or technical knowledge about matters concerning the environment. This will give political appointees who may know nothing about environmental matters the power to push forward the UPM’s development agenda with little or no regard to the potential impacts on the environment.

The government will try to sell this change as a compromise to amending the NCA, but don’t be fooled by this ploy: gutting the NCC is gutting the NCA through the backdoor.

Since it is the NCC that determines which projects will have or are likely to have a significant impact on the environment and thus require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before planning approval, a politically appointed council with no scientific or technical expertise could possibly never see the need for another EIA. It could deem that no development has the appropriate conditions for an EIA, or even if it did, never deny approval for a development because of its potential damage to our protected areas or critical habitats.

If this were to happen, the NCC would simply become a rubber-stamping body, and the NCA would become a paper tiger, or worse, a piece of disingenuous legislation that would pave the way for exactly the kinds of environmental damage and species carnage the law was passed to conserve.

The NCA would become a Trojan Horse — something that looks like a gift from the outside, but the rubber stampers inside would unleash an invasion of continued development that would lead to more concrete, a higher population, increasing traffic and degradation of the Caymanian way of life.

What is particularly worrying about this potential change in the composition of the NCC is that there is no need to do it unless there is an agenda — by the Cabinet itself or its financial backers — to develop in a way that is against the spirit of the NCA.

Going back to 2016, when the NCA became fully effective, the NCC has directed refusals of only nine out of more than 11,000 planning applications and in these cases, the proposed developments would have had an obvious significant impact on the environment in general or on protected areas or critical habitats for protected species.

Why, then, does the UPM feel it must act when, quite obviously, the NCA hasn’t hindered the development boom that continues today? What is the necessity of gutting the NCC, a body that has only directed refusals on a small number of proposed projects?

Perhaps we should look at those who are behind those refused projects to see who is really pushing Cabinet to act in such an irresponsible and untransparent way regarding a piece of legislation that took almost 15 years to pass and which had, according to former premier Wayne Panton’s estimation, more public consultation than any bill in the history of the Cayman Islands.

The truth is that the NCA and the NCC have both been functioning exactly as they were intended to function. A select few developers are upset because they didn’t get their way and are now putting pressure on those whom they helped get elected.

Gutting the NCC, and by extension, the NCA, would make it easier for them to make more money by continuing to develop in the Cayman Islands, regardless of the fact that our infrastructure isn’t ready for more development, our people aren’t ready for more development, and what’s remaining of our natural environment won’t be preserved for future generations in the best way possible.

We are not anti-development and we aren’t suggesting that there shouldn’t be any future development in the Cayman Islands. What we’re saying is that all development in the future should be planned and managed better and that the NCA and NCC should continue to legally require other government entities to take into consideration the impacts of development on the environment in cases where it will likely have a significant impact.

Only by doing what the NCA and NCC were designed to do can we ensure that those impacts can either be avoided or mitigated.

We urge every concerned citizen of the Cayman Islands to contact their elected representative to voice their opinion that Cabinet needs to ignore the big developers and leave the NCC and NCA as they are.