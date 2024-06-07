Gov’t finally changing law to ban single-use plastics
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is in the process of changing customs legislation to ban the importation of a significant number of types of single-use plastic. Officials from the sustainability ministry said that small plastic grocery check-out bags, plastic straws, plastic stir sticks, plastic chopsticks, sky lanterns, polystyrene cups and clamshell food containers are all expected to be on the list of prohibited items.
The battle to ban single-use plastic has been long, and this step towards making it a reality has been in no small part to the activism of Plastic Free Cayman.
The non-profit organisation founded by Claire Hughes has cleared tens of thousands of pounds of plastic from Cayman’s beaches over the last seven years, and in partnership with other environmental groups, such as the young activists from Protect Our Future, it has lobbied hard for this ban, which has taken years to take shape.
According to a press release, Cabinet recently approved further drafting instructions for amendments to the Customs Tariff Act (2023 revision) to remove some plastic from the duties list to the prohibited list. It is almost one year since then-premier Wayne Panton announced plans to implement the ban through a Prohibition Order. However, the CIG now believes that restricting the items through a legislative change to the Customs Tariff Act would be more effective.
Unfortunately, the government has also decided not to ban plastic party balloons and their sticks because of a lack of sustainable alternatives, even though they are particularly harmful to the marine environment.
Minister of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Katherine Ebanks-Wilks said the proposal was a significant step forward in the effort to protect the environment.
“The single-use plastic items we have identified are significant contributors to plastic pollution and environmental degradation globally,” she said. “Although many of these items wash onto our shores as trash from other jurisdictions, by banning their importation, we are proactively safeguarding our natural resources and prioritising the resilience of the Cayman Islands.”
Officials said restricting single-use plastics is just one part of reducing their environmental impact, and proper waste disposal is crucial for fostering cleaner, greener communities. However, the goal to address Cayman’s looming garbage crisis remains stalled, and officials have refused to respond to questions from CNS relating to the status of the talks between the government and Dart over the proposed ReGen project, which CNS understands has been completely de-railed.
Residents can currently recycle only a limited number of plastics, and there are still multiple single-use items that are not on the banned list and cannot be recycled, such as soda and beer pack plastic holders, cutlery and food packaging.
“The Cayman Islands Government remains dedicated to advancing environmental conservation efforts forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders to achieve shared sustainability goals,” officials said. However, there is little evidence of any serious attempts by the CIG to implement genuinely sustainable policies.
Minister for Health and Wellness Sabrina Turner pointed out that her ministry cannot advocate for the health of the nation without talking about environmental health.
“We cannot talk about environmental health without confronting the reality of the trash that we generate. By now, we all know that the space within our landfill is finite. The single-use plastic ban is one solution which the government is looking at to deal with our collective waste, and our success as a nation is equally, if not more, dependent on individual behaviours and practices around reducing, reusing and recycling,” she said.
For years, the government has said it was pursuing the inverted waste pyramid as a way of managing the trash generated here, but it has failed to introduce any type of campaign to encourage people to reduce consumption or to reuse items previously discarded. Less than 3% of the waste generated in the Cayman Islands is recycled, a situation made worse recently by the end of glass recycling.
Turner said that the ban on some plastics will require everyone to make changes that may feel much less convenient at times. “But when it comes to fighting to protect the things and people that we love, inconvenience is not even a thought, much less a deterrence. Let us all continue to work together towards the same goal of protecting Cayman now and in the future,” she added.
Businesses with questions or feedback can contact the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency at sustainability@gov.ky.
Category: Local News
Turners comments about protecting Cayman are laughable while she and her crappy government allow every square inch of it, particularly west of Hurleys, to be covered by concrete and people to flock in here and clutter up the infrastructure.
Pretty pointless exercise given the super markets and 99% of all packaging / materials are plastic……with no meaningful recycling program and our national treasure Mt. Trashmore this is nothing more than a photo op and tid bit for the current Govt to say they “did something”…..
DART products strewn island-wide yet do not appear on the list….imagine that.
But all this garbage that washes up on our shores isn’t from Cayman?
I am all for saving the environment. But banning plastics isn’t going to make any impact at all.
Other countries dump thousands of pounds into the ocean thousands of pounds every day. Cayman doesn’t do that.
Banning anything isn’t going to reduce the dump. We need a propper plant or program.
Funny how Dart makes TONS of waste around the world but we want him to clean up the dump, lol the irony.
Ban stryrofoam, oh wait, nevermind.
Throughout human history, we’ve gone from paper bags, to plastic bags, back to paper. Paper is far more biodegradable, however more harmful to the trees.
I predict that getting rid of polystyrene clamshell food containers will create a Caymanian apocalypse of gigantic proportion. This may be the end of the world as we know it*.
*and I feel fine
What will people now throw out of their windows when driving?
I have been reusing plastic grocery bags for the produce that I buy, along with a reusable shopping bag. I want to know what we are going to use for produce instead of these SU plastics.
Also…… plastic chopsticks? Really? I use wooden chopsticks a lot, especially for cooking, so I don’t really care about losing plastic ones, but this is really a sustainability issue?
What about the real juice — the plastic bag around all our bread? We can reuse that also, however people have to give a **** to do so.
I buy bread from Anna at Farmers market or from Allora. Both sold in brown paper bags. I slice when I get home & freeze in my reusable ziplock bags (used only for bread). I have another reusable bag that I put my cheese in instead of using Saran wrap.
That’s nice for you but food stamps don’t work at either of those two places.
Might want to rethink that.
https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/globalassets/documents/raise/publications/2011/environment/3611.pdf
The elite always have a plan.
Good for them.
Futile cause. The wealthy ex-pats pushing this agenda can afford not to use single-use plastics. Food costs will rise and become more unaffordable for some and small restaurants may fail as they operate on small margins.
A proper recycling program is the key, along with a proper education. But this will never happen as CIG can’t implement a good educational program and the importation of 3rd world labor will add to the littering on land and in the sea.
one small step for man…one giant leap for caymankind.
anyway this is just another soon come story…cig is an incompetent mess all overseen by a spineless puppet governor.
Hooray, let’s all switch to the so called compostable plastics which are made from plant based plastics, or more like just a fraction thereof. And if you believe this greenwashing you’re just about as dumb as a single use plastic straw yourself.
At least cayman can give itself a huge pat on the back and feel all fuzzy that we became another 0.05% to offset our 95% fossil fuels addiction.
Group hug.
The ones which are clearly marked indicating that they are compostable, in an industrial composting facility, which we don’t have? Makes perfect sense.
I would love to see these clowns try to stop me using a plastic straw
Seriously? What a stupid hill to die on.
I want to see that also. In fact, I want a Marl Road video of your profound embarrassment. Good times.
Wait a minute. Are the millions of single use plastic water, soda, juice, milk, etc banned? Water bottles are the absolute worst. Did I read there and missed it? Plastic straws banned?
Water bottles are terrible! Hotels giving out plastic bottles to guests instead of encouraging them to use water stations. Oh wait…even the new indigo doesn’t have that. Nor recycle trash receptacles SMH
“Our future is not single use” What an odd banner. That is exactly what it is, you get one shot, it’s not a rehearsal.
Prohibition has never worked
Maybe, say in about 50 years, Cayman will have a WTE plant.
Being Cayman, it will run for a few years, break down, never be fixed and we’ll be back to building trash mountains.
Ban anything that DART produces!
Funny, they seem to be missing from the list
https://www.minderoo.org/plastic-waste-makers-index/
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-57149741
there are biodegradable alternatives that can be found, this is good on all hands.
Good on one hand, but bad on another: Food costs will go up for those who can least afford it.
Doesn’t have to! Many countries offer stores/refilleries where you bring your own container and buy from bulk. You can buy just about anything from vinegar, oil, pasta, cereals, detergent etc. using a reusable container, no single use plastic needed and likely even cheaper as bought in bulk by the store. It allows you to purchase as much or little as you like and you don’t pay for the container. I hope to see this very soon in Cayman!
You won’t.
Dream on