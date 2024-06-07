Gov’t finally changing law to ban single-use plastics

George Town landfill (photo credit: Protect Our Future)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is in the process of changing customs legislation to ban the importation of a significant number of types of single-use plastic. Officials from the sustainability ministry said that small plastic grocery check-out bags, plastic straws, plastic stir sticks, plastic chopsticks, sky lanterns, polystyrene cups and clamshell food containers are all expected to be on the list of prohibited items.

The battle to ban single-use plastic has been long, and this step towards making it a reality has been in no small part to the activism of Plastic Free Cayman.

The non-profit organisation founded by Claire Hughes has cleared tens of thousands of pounds of plastic from Cayman’s beaches over the last seven years, and in partnership with other environmental groups, such as the young activists from Protect Our Future, it has lobbied hard for this ban, which has taken years to take shape.

According to a press release, Cabinet recently approved further drafting instructions for amendments to the Customs Tariff Act (2023 revision) to remove some plastic from the duties list to the prohibited list. It is almost one year since then-premier Wayne Panton announced plans to implement the ban through a Prohibition Order. However, the CIG now believes that restricting the items through a legislative change to the Customs Tariff Act would be more effective.

Unfortunately, the government has also decided not to ban plastic party balloons and their sticks because of a lack of sustainable alternatives, even though they are particularly harmful to the marine environment.

Minister of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Katherine Ebanks-Wilks said the proposal was a significant step forward in the effort to protect the environment.

“The single-use plastic items we have identified are significant contributors to plastic pollution and environmental degradation globally,” she said. “Although many of these items wash onto our shores as trash from other jurisdictions, by banning their importation, we are proactively safeguarding our natural resources and prioritising the resilience of the Cayman Islands.”

Officials said restricting single-use plastics is just one part of reducing their environmental impact, and proper waste disposal is crucial for fostering cleaner, greener communities. However, the goal to address Cayman’s looming garbage crisis remains stalled, and officials have refused to respond to questions from CNS relating to the status of the talks between the government and Dart over the proposed ReGen project, which CNS understands has been completely de-railed.

Residents can currently recycle only a limited number of plastics, and there are still multiple single-use items that are not on the banned list and cannot be recycled, such as soda and beer pack plastic holders, cutlery and food packaging.

“The Cayman Islands Government remains dedicated to advancing environmental conservation efforts forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders to achieve shared sustainability goals,” officials said. However, there is little evidence of any serious attempts by the CIG to implement genuinely sustainable policies.

Minister for Health and Wellness Sabrina Turner pointed out that her ministry cannot advocate for the health of the nation without talking about environmental health.

“We cannot talk about environmental health without confronting the reality of the trash that we generate. By now, we all know that the space within our landfill is finite. The single-use plastic ban is one solution which the government is looking at to deal with our collective waste, and our success as a nation is equally, if not more, dependent on individual behaviours and practices around reducing, reusing and recycling,” she said.

For years, the government has said it was pursuing the inverted waste pyramid as a way of managing the trash generated here, but it has failed to introduce any type of campaign to encourage people to reduce consumption or to reuse items previously discarded. Less than 3% of the waste generated in the Cayman Islands is recycled, a situation made worse recently by the end of glass recycling.

Turner said that the ban on some plastics will require everyone to make changes that may feel much less convenient at times. “But when it comes to fighting to protect the things and people that we love, inconvenience is not even a thought, much less a deterrence. Let us all continue to work together towards the same goal of protecting Cayman now and in the future,” she added.