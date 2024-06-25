Four hurt in single-car crash in Bodden Town

(CNS): Police are investigating the circumstances around a single-car crash in the early morning hours on Saturday. The RCIPS said that at about 1:45am officers on patrol in Bodden Town came upon the crash on Shamrock Road, near the junction of Christian Berry Drive. All four people inside the Honda Civic were injured. They were helped by medics at the scene before being taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated for what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One person has since been discharged, while the others remain in hospital. No other details of the crash have been revealed, though the car was very badly damaged.

This latest serious collision comes just as the RCIPS starts another targeted road safety campaign to encourage safe driving and reduce Cayman’s high rate of road collisions.

“We are taking this opportunity to remind road users to avoid unsafe driving behaviours such as speeding, distracted driving, driving without seatbelts, and, of course, driving under the influence,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Accidents will happen, but taking these steps will help to reduce the frequency and severity of motor vehicle collisions on our roads.”