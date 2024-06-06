Four drunk drivers arrested in a single morning
(CNS): Police are urging motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol to stop the “carnage on our roads” after four people were arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk early Saturday morning. Police officers on Cayman Brac arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of DUI and a 52-year-old man for failing to provide a specimen after the two collided on Cotton Tree Bay Road at around 2:20am that morning.
The man, who was driving a Jeep, was unhurt. The woman, who was driving a Honda, received minor injuries and was taken to Faith Hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Around the same time on Grand Cayman, officers observed a vehicle travelling along Cypros Road that came to a stop in the vicinity of Kennedy Drive. The vehicle remained stationary with the lights on and the engine running for several minutes. When the officers approached, they found the driver asleep at the wheel.
When he was awoken and spoken to by the officers, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A roadside breath test produced a reading of over three times the legal limit. The 52-year-old George Town resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Earlier that same morning, just before 1:50am, police officers who responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on South Church Street near Denham Thompson Way found that the driver had left the scene. However, a short while later he was located nearby carrying a small bag. While speaking to the officers, he began behaving aggressively, making threats and damaging a phone belonging to one of them. The officer detected the scent of alcohol on his breath.
The 24-year-old Bodden Town resident was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and damage to property. But as he was handcuffed, he continued to be aggressive and attempted to evade arrest, causing minor injury to himself and one of the officers. When the officers searched his bag, they found a substance suspected to be ganja. He was then arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, threatening violence, disorderly conduct, and assaulting police.
Superintendent Roje Williams said the incidents served as a reminder for drivers to refrain from getting behind the wheel under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.
“All of the drivers involved are now facing court proceedings and various potential penalties,” he said. “However, it is only due to chance that their actions did not result in more serious and life-changing consequences, such as serious injury to themselves and other road users or, in the worst case, lives being lost. As a community, we must urgently change our attitudes to driving under the influence if we are ever to see less carnage on our roads.”
Category: Local News
What about that Italian waiter who was ran over and killed by a DUI/hit and run 2 years ago?
They were putting themselves at risk and all other road users too. The death, destruction, damages, detours and delays on our roads due to collisions is something that we should all be concerned about… and something that we should be able to improve upon.
If you’re an alcoholic, and many in Cayman are, leave the car at home. Drunk people have no business behind the wheel. Taxi pricing is not an acceptable defensive argument for planning ahead of time to drive drunk. Ask around and find a taxi driver you like, and keep their card details in your phone, Give them the contract and itinerary for the whole night and you can drink all you want, and always get home, without killing yourself or anyone else. You’ll find that there is quite a lot of personal discretion in what they charge loyal repeat customers. If you’re part of a group, just hire a bus driver for an agreed sum for the entire night, and they’ll be there waiting for you all, taking all the transport stress out of the evening plan for everyone. If you aren’t doing this, you’re a rookie.
Thank you RCIPS. Recently there SEEMS to be an improvement all around with detection and arrests for Drugs, Traffic and Guns. Now lets take it up a notch, Gambling and Prostitution.
The population of these Islands cannot fill a football stadium, so lets clean it up. Good start, now lets finish it for we all deserve peace and tranquility.
You do not need anymore $$$$ just increase your Commitment. As a people we also must help.
Driving drunk is arguably as dangerous as being arrested for carrying an unauthorized gun.
Sentencing for DUI should act as a severe deterrent to the public BUT also the guilty party should be given a community service order of 1 year to walk along the main roads in Cayman with a fluorescent yellow and red vest while picking up trash along the highways. Yellow representing caution ⚠️ to the drivers on the roads and red representing blood the reckless risk for injuries or killing someone due to drunk driving. At the same time cleaning up Cayman and not costing the Cayman Government money other than the vest, gloves, hat 🧢 and garbage bags.
On the other hand Cayman restricting affordable Uber and Lift could reduce this DUI issue in Cayman.
no excuse for drink driving and all offences should come with a $10,000 fine.
However cig is responsible too…they have no late night public transport options, they have banned uber….and rely on a garbage, rip-off taxi service to try and get people home.
wonderland stuff.
Seriously, make proper adult plans if you are a heavy binge drinker, and plan to go out partying. Those that ritually fork out >$200 for an evening out in Cayman, drinking to annihilation, can bloody well factor $25-50 for a safe ride home, camp at a friend’s house, or walk. Traffic fine should really be Criminal charges, forfeiture of license, permit/PR temporary status, and 3 years in prison/probationary parole, with lifetime points against future insurance – because driving around drunk is a serious character flaw. Do you even know what surge pricing on an Uber at bar close would look like in Cayman, or does mom and dad credit card pay those? Grow up.
yeah there are little resources on how to get home after going on. There needs to be readily available and functional option for people to pick if they want this to be reduced. fact is people are going to go out and fact is they need to get home after.
As much as you want to say have a DD or call a friend the reality is that there needs to be resources readily available. and no, not the terrible $60 taxi cabs to go 4 miles.
How True. I have paid the price more than once to cab drivers that rip you off. They really do need to Bring in meters in cabs like the rest of the world. The old days of a hand shake are long gone on the Cayman Islands when it comes to Taxi service.
The primary fix for drunk driving is providing drinkers attractive transportation alternatives.
No one wants to spend $150 on a taxi home, and relying on the public bus system is laughable given no set schedules.
Harsher penalties only write headlines, they don’t cause change.
Feet? Or book a driver for the night? Know thineself.
How about self-responsibility? Your ‘fix’ is simply enabling drunks to be safer drunks. That may sound good, but drunks are not known for making sound decisions, so your ‘fix’ is doomed for failure. I would prefer measures to encourage self-responsibility – like a mandatory 5 day jail and 30 hrs of community service assisting with crash cleanup!
Bruh, face some responsibility and accountability and do not drink and drive. And refrain from consuming alcohol if you know you can’t handle liquor. Just because it’s legal and available does not mean drinking is for everyone.
So four drunk drivers who were arrested because they either crashed or police stumbled across them, they literally handed themselves in.
For a second I hoped that these arrests were because the police were taking a pro-active stance and pulling over and breathalyzing those driving like morons.
You could catch 10 people drunk driving every single night.
Amazing what you can find when you go out and do traffic policing at night. Who would have thought.
The police were called out of their solitaire game to accident scenes.
Bruh, these people had to crash to be caught.
If RCIP camped out by the Brac eateries at lunchtime on most weekdays and conducted breath tests on those coming out, most of the local Civil Service would have to be sent home. In taxis.