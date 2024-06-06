Four drunk drivers arrested in a single morning

(CNS): Police are urging motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol to stop the “carnage on our roads” after four people were arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk early Saturday morning. Police officers on Cayman Brac arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of DUI and a 52-year-old man for failing to provide a specimen after the two collided on Cotton Tree Bay Road at around 2:20am that morning.

The man, who was driving a Jeep, was unhurt. The woman, who was driving a Honda, received minor injuries and was taken to Faith Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Around the same time on Grand Cayman, officers observed a vehicle travelling along Cypros Road that came to a stop in the vicinity of Kennedy Drive. The vehicle remained stationary with the lights on and the engine running for several minutes. When the officers approached, they found the driver asleep at the wheel.

When he was awoken and spoken to by the officers, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A roadside breath test produced a reading of over three times the legal limit. The 52-year-old George Town resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Earlier that same morning, just before 1:50am, police officers who responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on South Church Street near Denham Thompson Way found that the driver had left the scene. However, a short while later he was located nearby carrying a small bag. While speaking to the officers, he began behaving aggressively, making threats and damaging a phone belonging to one of them. The officer detected the scent of alcohol on his breath.

The 24-year-old Bodden Town resident was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and damage to property. But as he was handcuffed, he continued to be aggressive and attempted to evade arrest, causing minor injury to himself and one of the officers. When the officers searched his bag, they found a substance suspected to be ganja. He was then arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, threatening violence, disorderly conduct, and assaulting police.

Superintendent Roje Williams said the incidents served as a reminder for drivers to refrain from getting behind the wheel under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.

“All of the drivers involved are now facing court proceedings and various potential penalties,” he said. “However, it is only due to chance that their actions did not result in more serious and life-changing consequences, such as serious injury to themselves and other road users or, in the worst case, lives being lost. As a community, we must urgently change our attitudes to driving under the influence if we are ever to see less carnage on our roads.”