Elite women clinch CIFA Cup in penalty shootout

Elite SC women’s team

(CNS): Elite Sports Club’s women’s team won the Cayman Islands Football Association Women’s FA Cup on 2 June following a dramatic comeback victory over Sunset that ended in a penalty shootout. With Elite hitting four of its shots from the penalty spot and Sunset converting only twice, Elite clinched the championship after a challenging season.

“It was not easy but we fought to the end,” Elite captain Deondra Kelly said. “I am very, very proud of my girls.”

While Elite were the ultimate victors, Sunset opened the scoring when Seleste Ayala converted with just seconds remaining in the first half, which was mostly controlled by Sunset. The goal gave Sunset momentum heading into the second half, but Elite’s Kate Amigo equalised in the 57th minute.

“We know that this season we’ve had some challenges, but we wanted to win this. And I’m so proud that we were able to get the job done,” Kelly added.