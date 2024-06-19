DoT footing bill for influencer’s pre-wedding parties

TikTok influencer Mei Mei

(CNS): The Department of Tourism has declined to answer questions from Cayman News Service about how much it is spending on footing the bill for a TikTok influencer’s bachelorette party as well as the bachelor party for her husband-to-be in the Cayman Islands. Responding to questions from CNS about the decision to give the free trip to Mei Mei, her fiancé and all their invitees, officials said in a press statement that it hosts “journalists and influencers” to “showcase what makes the Cayman Islands unique” and penetrate social media channels.

On the social media pages of people in the Cayman Islands, there were questions as to whether this latest promotional effort by the DoT was the best use of its promotional resources. However, a DoT spokesperson said it had chosen to partner with Mei Mei for many reasons.

“She is located outside of Atlanta, which is a direct airlift market for us, and her demographics fit our visitor profile,” they said. “She has more than three million followers on TikTok and more than 250k followers on Instagram. 88% of her followers are located in the United States with 2% in Canada. Her top states for followers include California, Texas, Florida and New York, which are key markets for the destination. Her average engagement rate is 49% (the industry average is 2%), and she has a TikTok growth rate of 30%, meaning she is among 30% of the best-performing profiles.”

Over the weekend, Mei Mei posted a video about speaking to a “whole government” in the Cayman Islands and being offered the trip, which was picked up by local Instagram page @everythin345. However, it appears that she was referring to one of the DoT’s new US-based agencies, Praytell, which recently secured a contract worth more than $2.8 million with the department. It appears the agency decided to make the generous offer after seeing a previous post by the influencer.

The DoT has not responded to our request about the costs but said they were anticipating significant engagement from Mei Mei and her friends throughout their trip to Grand Cayman.

“We are providing luxury accommodations at Black Urchin in Bodden Town for the group, which allows us to highlight the accommodations offerings off Seven Mile Beach,” the DoT said. “The Cayman Islands is known as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, and we are showcasing our culinary bona fides via an authentic dining experience with a Caymanian chef and a mixology class highlighting our local rum. We will round out their on-island experience with a boat trip to Stingray City, highlighting one of our most popular attractions.”

The resort charges just over CI$2,000 per night during the summer with a minimum five-night stay, though the DoT has not said when the influencer and her party will arrive.