DoT footing bill for influencer’s pre-wedding parties
(CNS): The Department of Tourism has declined to answer questions from Cayman News Service about how much it is spending on footing the bill for a TikTok influencer’s bachelorette party as well as the bachelor party for her husband-to-be in the Cayman Islands. Responding to questions from CNS about the decision to give the free trip to Mei Mei, her fiancé and all their invitees, officials said in a press statement that it hosts “journalists and influencers” to “showcase what makes the Cayman Islands unique” and penetrate social media channels.
On the social media pages of people in the Cayman Islands, there were questions as to whether this latest promotional effort by the DoT was the best use of its promotional resources. However, a DoT spokesperson said it had chosen to partner with Mei Mei for many reasons.
“She is located outside of Atlanta, which is a direct airlift market for us, and her demographics fit our visitor profile,” they said. “She has more than three million followers on TikTok and more than 250k followers on Instagram. 88% of her followers are located in the United States with 2% in Canada. Her top states for followers include California, Texas, Florida and New York, which are key markets for the destination. Her average engagement rate is 49% (the industry average is 2%), and she has a TikTok growth rate of 30%, meaning she is among 30% of the best-performing profiles.”
Over the weekend, Mei Mei posted a video about speaking to a “whole government” in the Cayman Islands and being offered the trip, which was picked up by local Instagram page @everythin345. However, it appears that she was referring to one of the DoT’s new US-based agencies, Praytell, which recently secured a contract worth more than $2.8 million with the department. It appears the agency decided to make the generous offer after seeing a previous post by the influencer.
The DoT has not responded to our request about the costs but said they were anticipating significant engagement from Mei Mei and her friends throughout their trip to Grand Cayman.
“We are providing luxury accommodations at Black Urchin in Bodden Town for the group, which allows us to highlight the accommodations offerings off Seven Mile Beach,” the DoT said. “The Cayman Islands is known as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, and we are showcasing our culinary bona fides via an authentic dining experience with a Caymanian chef and a mixology class highlighting our local rum. We will round out their on-island experience with a boat trip to Stingray City, highlighting one of our most popular attractions.”
The resort charges just over CI$2,000 per night during the summer with a minimum five-night stay, though the DoT has not said when the influencer and her party will arrive.
See Mei Mei’s TikTok video here.
over to you auditor general…
any comment mrs governor??
Generation brain damaged. Give them a shovel or a mop if they can’t do anything else. Enabling them to a parasitic lifestyle is disgusting.
A freeloading ‘influencer’ on our island – an ideal occasion to protest the waste of our money with a large unofficial public ‘beach in’ and camping occasion on the beach directly in front of the Black Urchin at the time this bunch of clowns is there. Perhaps that would be a Tik Tok Instagram occasion that the idiots at the DoT would understand – if not it still could be a lot of fun – maybe some of that free food and champagne as well!
How much more mismanagement will the Cayman Islands have to endure at the hand of Rosa and Kenny?
someone correct me if I’m wrong but Jamaica competes for the same tourist as us, from what i can find our advertising budget is more than 5x yet I’ve seen more Jamaica commercials on TV, than Cayman and they get more tourists than us, make it make sense.
A million here, a million there, millions everywhere!
Exactly!
CIG also hosting a reception in Singapore
https://caymannewsservice.com/2024/06/cig-throwing-party-in-singapore-for-new-office/
A Value for Money audit is definitely required for this outrage – Auditor General what do you and your staff think?
We need Ezzard back.
Why is everyone complaining – Kenny gets invited for the free food and drinks – well its our money but for him it is free
Who are the personnel in the DOT who do the research? Come on, this is a waste of marketing funds. A business I am involved in has up until now being paying a Stewardess on American Airlines for promotion. No real change so finito!
The granny stewardess who calls us “The Grand Cayman Islands”…cringe cringe.
A few strippers would have been a lot cheaper, and probably have the same amount of influence.
Watch this backfire horribly on Social Media….
It will now, for sure.
FFS!!!
No nightclubs, no casinos, no striup clubs, no legal drugs, no raves, no nude beaches, no 24/7 shopping, restaurants and bars. Seems to me we targetted the wrong demographic. These people do not want to snooze in a hammock on the beach and listen to the waves lapping, they want a lap dance!
I travel to GC 2x a year and have done so every year ( minus when the island was shut down due to COVID). I talk up Cayman to everyone I meet. I love the island and the people. Mei Mei will get a free trip, a couple fake videos, but never return. She is out to get free items whether a free mascara, massage or a hotel stay. Cayman needs to realize who to really appreciate. The repeat guests who truly love and respect the beauty of the island.
Thank you.
An ancestral Caymanian.
The whole point is that her media has the attention of a demographic that the DoT wants to reach. It’s not about her.
Its the old farts that are outraged by this. Keep up or get left behind. If the demographics of her followers are true, its a small price to pay imo.
It actually doesn’t.
I am so sick of these “influencers” and their mostly sophomoric opinions on everything. Nobody older than 30 takes them seriously. What are we doing catering to these people?
Absolute madness anywhere but here!
people under 30 can’t afford to travel here.
I do agree, influencers are the dredge of society and drag us all down, but its a better gamble than that so called “high end luxury” handbag commitment Kenny signed on to. How’s that going BTW?????
What a mess
How does the DOT choose who grifts off this??
What are the guaranteed returns? Blatant waste of Public funds should be criminal!
CNS should do a weekly or monthly summary of how many millions were spent on things like this rubbish and consultants! Likely be astonishing!
Hope she has a great time!
Mucho dosh is relying on it.
No way it’s going to happen.
Social media is parasitic, at best. Opportunistic by and large.
One misconstrued comment and it will all blow to smithereens.
CNS, in the last paragraph, you mean DoT right?
CNS: Yes. Thanks for flagging it.
Priorities completely messed up.
What the Department of Tourism has not learned yet is that GEN Z, Mei Mei’s social media market,does not come to the Cayman Islands because the costs here are far too high for that age group here.
Of course, if you can get an all expenses paid trip from America for all your friends then go for it and have fun at CIG’s expense.
There are cheaper places to go in the Caribbean where GEN Z can get far more bang for their buck.
The marketing people who made this decision in CIG should all be fired for their stupidity. Obviously they have never taken any Caribbean tourism marketing courses.
There are plenty of young people who can afford to come to the Cayman Islands. Before they have children may even be the best time to travel here, as costs go up considerably when you’re looking at doing this with a family of four. They also aren’t necessarily coming here for 7-14 days, which is when expenses can absolutely go through the roof.
Flights from most cities in the US (our largest source market) are under US$500 per person and decent rates are available for a lot of accommodations, especially May through November if you’re booking last minute (as low as US$200/night including taxes and fees). A young couple or 2-4 friends who are a few years out of out university with well paying jobs can easily afford 3-4 nights sharing one hotel room or a one bedroom condo. If they’re staying on SMB they don’t need to rent a car and airport taxis are actually pretty affordable. If they aren’t staying on SMB the amount they save on accommodation easily pays for a rental car and gas.
I know this is anecdotal, but I have a one bedroom condo on SMB that I rent short term. I get a lot of young couples and groups of 3-4 young women from all over the US who come for short stays. I give them recommendations for affordables dining within walking distance and the best happy hours. The airport taxi is only US$30 with tip so a rental car is an unnecessary expense for the vacation they want to have. They generally bring in duty free liquor and buy groceries for most of their meals, spending most of their time on the beach and maybe heading to Stingray City with a local tour operator. They eat out at a restaurant at least once a day but are not buying Rolexes or diamond jewelry. Per person, the trip probably ends up costing less than US$2,000. That’s a lot of money, but it’s not unattainable for a many young Americans. Who love to travel and want to go to as many different places as they can.
While DOT has a massive budget and sometimes I wonder if the money spent definitely generates a net return to government coffers in particular (this is something I don’t think we can ever definitively prove), they really do seem to put in the work to research and understand the market and spend the money where it’s expected to have the biggest impact. Young people are absolutely influenced by what they see on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok. And plenty of them will have money to check out Grand Cayman if they learn about it and see cool, unique things. And our gorgeous beaches, of course.
5:14, As someone who has run for 10 years a couple of AirBnb’s here I can assure you that very few people under the age of 30 come here unless they have parents, aunts or uncles who own places here. There are so many other places that are cheaper to go to dive, play golf or go for a day out on a boat than here.
The under 30 tourist crowd that visit here generally already have personal contacts here before arriving. Who can blame them. They can get far more bang for their buck in Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Cuba, St. Lucia, etc. We are simply TOO EXPENSIVE for young people.
We should be focusing on the high end professional and people 50 and over who have extensive disposable income in America, Canada and the UK. Furthermore, as my 22 year old son tells me, Grand Cayman is a very boring, boring place for nightlife and when one does go out it is expensive as hell.
Included with these facts are that taxi’s are incredibly expensive and unreliable, plus car rental costs are exceptionally high compared to other Caribbean locales.
I can assure you that DOT has not done their research on the tourism market here and are clueless about their marketing strategy in U.S. and Canada here. The idea to have Mei Mei and her friends visit here on the CIG tab is beyond ridiculous.
Short sighted IMO.
Loads of wealthy 30ish and then the older crowd wants to remain young and hip and follow as well.
I work with a whole bunch of GenZ’s and the big hot spots for them are Nashville, Ft. Lauderdale the Carolinas and Mexico. The Caribbean is too expensive for them.
Cayman is too expensive for them, that’s why Jamaica is full of ya Mon druggie spring breakers..
You can’t be serious?
Ugh!