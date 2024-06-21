DoT defends $12.3M PR and ad agency deals

DoT’s ‘Dream in Cayman’ promotion, launched in 2019, was created by TRG, an agency based in Dallas

(CNS): The Department of Tourism has defended the decision to sign contracts, collectively worth $12.3 million, with a public relations firm and an advertising agency, a move that led to considerable public comment. The two deals cover a five-year period and will promote the destination in North America and around the world. The DoT noted that tourism generates $46.5 million annually in direct tax revenues from airport fees, hotel licensing fees, accommodation and timeshare tax.

“Tourism drives economic stimulation that benefits a diverse offering of local businesses including restaurants, retail, ground transport, sites and attractions, tour operators and event management companies,” the DoT argued in a release defending the deals with ad agency Grey and PR firm Praytell. The department said its mission was “to drive visitation that contributes to the government tax revenue streams and supports local businesses”.

The DoT said it has been using agencies for almost 30 years because representation in the countries where visitors come from is important, as is having agencies that understand the markets and can act as strategic advisors in communications, advertising and media outreach.

With its budget allocation remaining the same every year, the DoT said it continually seeks “ways to maximize our funds and modernize the way we do business. We were able to find cost efficiencies by taking expiring contracts with USA, UK and Canadian creative agencies and replacing them with one creative agency to achieve one global retainer fee instead of three.”

The DoT said the contracts went through “a robust procurement process” after the existing contracts expired.

“The new global creative agency will be tasked with creating one brand campaign that will resonate with visitors across all our source markets, including Latin America. In addition to creating the brand campaign, the agencies are also responsible for managing our presence over thousands of advertising placement channels and producing all advertising mechanicals needed to fulfil our advertising plan globally.”

The department said it “stands behind the agencies that were selected and looks forward to showing the public the results of the approved annual advertising investments”.

However, the DoT made no comment about the decision to invite a social media influencer, her fiancé and all their friends to have their bachelorette and bachelor parties here at the taxpayers’ expense, which has stirred up even more public controversy than the agency deals. The DoT has still not said exactly how much that trip will be costing the public purse.