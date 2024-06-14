DoT cuts deals worth $12.3M with US agencies

Tourism Director Rosa Harris

(CNS): Following a competitive, multi-month procurement process, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (DoT) has cut deals with two agencies based in the United States to take on promotional work and the creation of campaigns for the next five years. The two contracts are worth over CI$12.3 million to showcase this destination and attract more visitors from North America and other parts of the world.

Grey, an advertising agency with offices around the world, has a contract worth over $9.5 million to be the Cayman Islands’ global creative agency, according to the government’s procurement site.

Public relations and influencer agency Praytell has secured a contract worth more than $2.8 million.

According to a release from the DoT, Grey is a longtime industry leader with a number of big name clients, such as Coca-Cola and GlaxoSmithKline. It will develop DoT’s first-ever global marketing effort as a luxury vacation destination. Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the agency’s formidable proposal emerged as the top choice.

“I am confident our tourism partners and the country will be proud of the impending Cayman Islands global brand that will be unveiled in 2025. The agency’s strategic thinking has mined an ownable, breakthrough idea and their creative prowess will undoubtedly elevate and captivate audiences across our global markets. We had an instant connection, a natural camaraderie, and we can’t wait to get started,” she added.

“There’s stiff competition across the Caribbean, but the Cayman Islands provides an unparalleled experience given their many unique treasures, inviting culture, and incredibly warm hospitality,” said Jason Kahner, Grey’s global chief client officer. He said there was “instant chemistry” with the DoT team as they partner with them to reach “new audiences across North America, Europe, and Latin America to position them as the warm weather luxury destination”.

Praytell, which was named PRWeek’s Agency of the Year, will oversee media relations, the DoT’s visiting journalist programme, influencer relations, thought leadership, issues and crisis consultation, travel trade and consumer publicity, and events for the US, the Cayman Islands’ largest source market.

“In a landscape where breakthrough creativity and industry expertise are paramount, Praytell emerged as the clear choice for our partnership,” Harris said. “Their proven track record and deep understanding of the tourism industry made them the perfect fit to amplify the unique offerings of the Cayman Islands to the American market.”

Praytell’s travel practice is led by Senior Vice President Jamie Simpson and VP Maria Opatz. “The Praytell team is completely captivated by the allure of the Cayman Islands — not just its stunning beauty, but the genuine warmth and hospitality of its people, which was put on full display during our team’s recent visits to the island,” said Opatz.

At the end of 2021, the DoT said it would be spending close to CI$40 million over two years in an effort to attract back the more than half a million stay-over guests that were visiting the Cayman Islands before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the tourism sector collapsed.