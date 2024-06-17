Cubans using CAL to get to mainland

Photo credit: Cayman Airways Ltd

(CNS): Cabinet has approved amendments to the Customs and Border Control (Visas, Entry and Landing) Regulations, 2019 to introduce in-transit visas for Cuban nationals. Statistics show that significant numbers of Cuban nationals are travelling through the Cayman Islands and onto mainland South or Central American countries on a return ticket but are not returning. Instead, they attempt to make it to the United States over the mainland.

From November 2021 to November 2023, statistics from CBC and Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) show that 12,381 people travelled on a round-trip ticket on Cayman Airways (CAL) from Havana, Cuba. However, only 3,116 people returned on the same tickets.

People are leaving their homes in search of safety and a better life, which has resulted in global unauthorised migration occurring more frequently, CBC officials said.

“Considering the ‘push’ and ‘pull’ factors, migrants are risking everything to escape conflict, disaster, poverty or hunger. Caribbean nations are not exempt from this trend as Haitian and Cuban citizens have traversed the Caribbean Sea with the intention of arriving in the United States and thereafter seeking asylum,” officials added in a press release.

The irregular migration of Cuban nationals here poses risks to the reputation of the Cayman Islands. It also presents the risk of sanctions, the cancellation of CAL routes or visa restrictions for Caymanians and an increase in applications for asylum by Cuban nationals in transit.

The Ministry of Border Control said the measures to introduce an in-transit visa for Cuban nationals would reduce the risk of irregular migration and disincentivise passengers from Cuba from exploiting the Cayman Islands or CAL during irregular migration.

Border Control Minister Dwayne Seymour said securing Cayman’s borders isn’t just about lines on a map. “It’s about safeguarding our nation’s integrity and ensuring the safety of our citizens. By taking proactive measures to manage irregular migration, we not only mitigate risks but also uphold the values of order and security that define us as a nation,” he said.

The amendments to the regulations are to ensure that the visa application poses the appropriate questions and includes the pertinent data points to assist CBC visa officers in making the decisions to approve or deny visas.

The amended regulations will come into effect on 5 August.