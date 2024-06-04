Cops net another suspected burglar after BT break-ins

(CNS): A 35-year-old man from George Town who was arrested on 29 May in relation to two burglaries at the same bar on Bodden Town Road in Bodden Town has now been charged with two counts of burglary as police track down another suspected repeat offender. In this case, the man is accused of breaking into the bar twice over the course of a week last month, once on the 22 May and again on the 27 May. He was due to appear in court on Monday.