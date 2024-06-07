CINWS warns of heavy rain over the weekend

Source: CINWS

(CNS): Residents are asked to take extra care and attention when using the roads this weekend, as heavy rain is expected to start on Friday evening. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said there was an increased chance of thunder and heavy rain over the weekend and Monday due to a moisture-laden upper-level trough over the northwestern Caribbean.

At least one to 1.5 inches of rain is expected over each of the coming days, and a flood warning is in place for low-lying areas.

Forecasters called for cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder on Friday evening, with temperatures falling to the upper 70’s°F. Winds will be south to southeast at five to ten knots, while seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of two to four feet.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies will continue, with the chance of rain and thunder in the afternoon increasing to 60%, and they may become locally heavy at times. Possible flooding in low-lying areas is expected. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be south to southeast at ten to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of two to four feet.