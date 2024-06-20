CIG throwing party in Singapore for new office

Minister Ebanks in Hong Kong in April (from social media)

(CNS): Deputy Premier and Financial Services Minister André Ebanks will be overseas next week, leaving on Wednesday to head a delegation travelling to Singapore to open a Cayman Islands office there. The decision to follow through on the office first proposed under the previous PPM-led administration was to “establish and deepen strong public- and private-sector relations” across Asia, officials said.

The Cayman Islands Government will be hosting a reception to mark the formal opening, hosted by its representative for Asia, Gene DaCosta.

In addition to attending the official opening, Ebanks will attend the Financial Action Task Force Plenary in Singapore, where he will attend sessions and side events on subjects pertinent to the Cayman Islands, such as beneficial ownership. The delegation will also participate in a Cayman Finance industry roundtable to engage with stakeholders on financial services developments.

“Our recent visit to Asia clearly reaffirmed the benefits of providing real-time services and corresponding support in the region,” he said in a press release about the opening. “The Cayman Islands has longstanding, valuable business connections throughout the region, and government is looking forward to strengthening our financial services position while remaining a good regulatory partner globally.”

The delegation, which includes Chief Officer Dax Basdeo and the government’s deputy representative for financial services to Europe, Julie Campbell, will be travelling this weekend.

The Asia office is one of three overseas offices under the ministry’s remit. The Europe office, based in the London office premises, began operating in March this year, and the Washington DC office opened in December 2022.

The plans to open the Asia and US offices stirred up controversy in early 2022 when the Office of the Auditor General revealed that the previous administration had made commitments to spend money on these offices and attend an Expo in Dubai after it had called a general election and during the transition period following the result that saw the Progressives lose office.

Then-governor Martyn Roper made the requests for Cayman to open these overseas offices after the premier at the time, Alden McLaughlin, called the election. However, the OAG report was kept out of the public domain until it was leaked to CNS.

After he became the new finance minister, Ebanks also raised concerns about the report’s findings and asked Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to look into what had happened, though he later cleared the senior civil servant involved, Eric Bush, of any wrongdoing.

During the deputy premier’s absence, Heather Bodden MP will act for him across his portfolios.