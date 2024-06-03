CIAA U-turns on night-flight restrictions at Brac airport

Cayman Airways office at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac

(CNS): A shortage of air traffic controllers at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac led to the cancellation of Cayman Airways’ weekend direct flights from Denver, Tamp and Miami and to Grand Cayman. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority had allowed CKIA to remain operating beyond its 7:00pm closure time to accommodate these flights but recently told the airline that the restrictions would be reinstated.

CNS submitted questions to the CIAA on Friday, and on Sunday, the airport released a statement announcing that it was “working on solutions” and would “accommodate Cayman Airways’ jet flights” from 7 June.

CAL issued a notice to passengers Friday evening stating that certain jet flights to and from Cayman Brac on Saturdays and Sundays would be discontinued as the CIAA had said it could no longer extend its operating times for these flights because of limited air traffic controllers (ATCs). Currently, the Cayman Islands Airport Authority has 17 fully trained ATCs, most of them based at ORIA due to the higher level of air traffic.

CNS asked the CIAA to explain the problems with air traffic controllers and when and how this would be resolved. In a statement issued on Sunday, the authority confirmed that the problem was a shortage of trained ATCs.

The Overseas Territories Aviation Requirements (OTARs) include specific provisions for air traffic controllers’ working hours. The aim is to “mitigate fatigue and enhance the performance and safety of air traffic controllers by ensuring they are well rested and capable of performing their duties effectively”.

The CKIA’s normal operating hours are from 7:00am until 7:00pm. However, in November last year, the CIAA permitted the airport to operate beyond these hours at the weekends to accommodate Cayman Airways’ request for direct jet flights from Denver on Saturdays and from Miami and Tampa on Sundays along with return flights to Grand Cayman.

The CIAA said that because of the time it takes to become a licensed ATC, it started recruiting local trainees. In September 2019, four were sent overseas for training, but only one successfully completed the course and was certified. Eight more Caymanian ATC trainees were hired early last year, including three for the Brac airport.

“They are currently on a training course that is expected to be completed in December 2024,” the CIAA said in the release. “They will then have six to eight months on-the-job (OJT) training before they can become fully licensed to perform ATC duties at the relevant Airport. However, since the beginning of 2023 several staff movements within the Air Traffic Control team have occurred, which include resignations, retirements and extended medical leave. These changes have resulted in some limitations to its air traffic services (ATS) in order to maintain compliance with regulations for ATS operations.”

The CIAA said it had discussed the limitations with Cayman Airways in March and that restrictions to out-of-hours operations could be the result. “To mitigate these challenges, the CIAA has been negotiating with a retired air traffic controller for the past two months to provide direct support to CKIA in the short term. Unfortunately, due to personal circumstances, the negotiation fell through, which added to the challenges,” the officials added.

However, the CIAA said it was “working on solutions to immediately address the out-of-hours limitations and will continue to accommodate Cayman Airways’ jet flight schedules on the weekends in the short-term, effective 7 June 2024, while it develops a longer-term solution”.

CIAA CEO Albert Anderson said the authority was committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security. “We are also committed to ensuring we comply with the applicable rules and regulations that govern our airport operations. We understand that these changes impacted the travelling public over the weekend, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have had on their travel plans.”

He noted that the CIAA was continuing the collaboration with Cayman Airways to maintain the weekend jet service to and from the Brac.