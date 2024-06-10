CEO bemoans meagre pension for CAL staff

CAL CEO Fabian Whorms

(CNS): Retired Cayman Airways Ltd (CAL) workers are facing a bleak future as the private pensions they accumulated are nowhere near enough to live on and they do not have post-retirement healthcare. Answering a question at the Public Accounts Committee hearing last week from Bernie Bush MP (WBN) about former airline staff struggling on meagre pensions, CAL CEO Fabian Whorms said it was a significant issue that required “a lot of funding”.

He said it was an issue for shareholders to address since it’s “impossible for Cayman Airways to print money on its own” to fix the problem.

Appearing before PAC to answer questions on a recent special audit of the airline by the Office of the Auditor General, Whorms said this was a long-standing problem that successive administrations have been aware of.

He pointed to the significant financial impact of applying the Public Authorities Act, which requires government companies to make the pay and benefits of their staff equal to those of civil servants. However, he said it was not possible to address the pension shortfall on the airline’s current budget, and the CIG would have to finance this.

Whorms explained that workers do not receive much more than $1,000 a month when they retire, and it was distressing to watch employees who, after decades of service, are now struggling on such a small amount, unable to pay bills and with no health insurance. “This is very sad and painful for me as CEO, at times,” he added.

Whorms said this was one reason the airline is managing “the risk”, as noted by the OAG, of an ageing workforce because management was not keen to “kick people out of the organisation” even at retirement age, given what retirement had in store for the staff.

The CEO said that even his own pension and that of the senior management team will be inadequate as the airline’s private pension was completely out of sync with the wider public service. “We don’t know what’s going to happen when we retire,” he said, referring to the management team. “We do not think we will be able to survive and that’s something that I think is very serious.”

However, given the airline’s current financial situation, the airline cannot address this alone, he said and suggested the possibility that the government accept responsibility for Cayman Airways retirees under the Public Service Pension Board provisions and offer them post-retirement healthcare benefits through the HSA and CINCO.

Whorms said that whatever the CIG decides to do, he was hoping the day would soon come when it does something “tangible” to deal with this.

During this review of the airline, the OAG found that implementing the Public Authorities Act would cost CAL another $6 million per year, even though it is already underfunded and runs at a loss.

Nevertheless, Whorms said that, in general, staffing retention was far better than people think, with an average of around 11% and turnover among pilots less than 2%. CAL does not, despite perceptions, have a problem with retaining pilots, he said. The airline will have its workforce plan documented by the end of this month, he said, but noted that even without a written plan, CAL had been succession planning, especially with retiring captains.

Whorms said he did not have concerns about the average age of CAL employees. He said that when many older workers joined the airline, their original contracts did not have a mandatory retirement age. If staff members want to stay and keep working, the management is happy about that as they have a lot to offer, he said, adding that there are about ten people who are over 65, and the airline benefits from their experience and see it as a positive.

Nevertheless, he accepted that there was a higher turnover among other jobs, such as flight attendants, because that is a more transient position throughout the industry; it is the type of job that is great when people are young but not always a great fit as people settle into their careers.

He said CAL provides many entry-level jobs, but after a few years, people may find the airline business is not for them. “Some love it… but others don’t,” he added.