CEO bemoans meagre pension for CAL staff
(CNS): Retired Cayman Airways Ltd (CAL) workers are facing a bleak future as the private pensions they accumulated are nowhere near enough to live on and they do not have post-retirement healthcare. Answering a question at the Public Accounts Committee hearing last week from Bernie Bush MP (WBN) about former airline staff struggling on meagre pensions, CAL CEO Fabian Whorms said it was a significant issue that required “a lot of funding”.
He said it was an issue for shareholders to address since it’s “impossible for Cayman Airways to print money on its own” to fix the problem.
Appearing before PAC to answer questions on a recent special audit of the airline by the Office of the Auditor General, Whorms said this was a long-standing problem that successive administrations have been aware of.
He pointed to the significant financial impact of applying the Public Authorities Act, which requires government companies to make the pay and benefits of their staff equal to those of civil servants. However, he said it was not possible to address the pension shortfall on the airline’s current budget, and the CIG would have to finance this.
Whorms explained that workers do not receive much more than $1,000 a month when they retire, and it was distressing to watch employees who, after decades of service, are now struggling on such a small amount, unable to pay bills and with no health insurance. “This is very sad and painful for me as CEO, at times,” he added.
Whorms said this was one reason the airline is managing “the risk”, as noted by the OAG, of an ageing workforce because management was not keen to “kick people out of the organisation” even at retirement age, given what retirement had in store for the staff.
The CEO said that even his own pension and that of the senior management team will be inadequate as the airline’s private pension was completely out of sync with the wider public service. “We don’t know what’s going to happen when we retire,” he said, referring to the management team. “We do not think we will be able to survive and that’s something that I think is very serious.”
However, given the airline’s current financial situation, the airline cannot address this alone, he said and suggested the possibility that the government accept responsibility for Cayman Airways retirees under the Public Service Pension Board provisions and offer them post-retirement healthcare benefits through the HSA and CINCO.
Whorms said that whatever the CIG decides to do, he was hoping the day would soon come when it does something “tangible” to deal with this.
During this review of the airline, the OAG found that implementing the Public Authorities Act would cost CAL another $6 million per year, even though it is already underfunded and runs at a loss.
Nevertheless, Whorms said that, in general, staffing retention was far better than people think, with an average of around 11% and turnover among pilots less than 2%. CAL does not, despite perceptions, have a problem with retaining pilots, he said. The airline will have its workforce plan documented by the end of this month, he said, but noted that even without a written plan, CAL had been succession planning, especially with retiring captains.
Whorms said he did not have concerns about the average age of CAL employees. He said that when many older workers joined the airline, their original contracts did not have a mandatory retirement age. If staff members want to stay and keep working, the management is happy about that as they have a lot to offer, he said, adding that there are about ten people who are over 65, and the airline benefits from their experience and see it as a positive.
Nevertheless, he accepted that there was a higher turnover among other jobs, such as flight attendants, because that is a more transient position throughout the industry; it is the type of job that is great when people are young but not always a great fit as people settle into their careers.
He said CAL provides many entry-level jobs, but after a few years, people may find the airline business is not for them. “Some love it… but others don’t,” he added.
See the PAC hearing on CIGTV below:
Category: Government Finance, Policy, Politics
cal…the only airline in the world that can make a loss from charging folks $400 for a 70 min flight…
welcome to wonderland
They allowed him to manage their meeting and demonstrated their inability to ask the more pointed and meaningful questions such as number of employees by nationality and department. Also how much is being made of current technology. And how much is owed and remains unpaid to local suppliers including our own Government Departments.
They just sat there and basically allowed him to spoon them with his one sided defacated verbosity.
thought they were meant to be grilled following the ag report that highlighted their failures and incompetence….
but now it turns out to be a platform for begging for more money????
the PAC is a joke and they are all dirty players on the same team.
just another day in wonderland
3. Sell shares to public, give shares to staff each year.
2. Run CAL like a business..partner with CAA.
1. Cancel the front and back notice staff contracted on Permit, and train locals for ticket counters etc.
And do they realize that this JFK route (which they say is loss making) lands at JFK at 10 pm so impossible to connect onwards from there without overnighting. Have it land at 5 pm and I think they’ll be happy to see how much more use it gets!
And even those staying in New York, I choose Jet Blue every time simply because I don’t want it to be midnight by the time I get to my hotel.
I would love to know who decides on flight time. They obviously don’t consult regular travelers for feedback.
It’s a negotiation between the destination airport authority. They have certain slots available. JetBlue are literally based out of New York, have a massive stake in JFK and have many, many slots for their aircraft so naturally they will have the most opportune times. It’s not that CAL can say “okay we’ll go in at 5PM”. It’s much more intricate than that.
Well I get that but I don’t even give Cayman Airways enough credit to know to try to get a better slot.
JFK is one of North America’s largest airports, and Cayman Airways one of the smallest airlines. They can’t just choose their slot. Airlines will literally fly planes with no passengers on board (known as ‘ghost flights’) to keep the best time slots.
Well maybe CEO Whorms can turn this around into a profitable company….and then he can compensate his employees as he sees fit.
The pensioners are no longer employees.
In the meantime, like all other government departments, dip into the public purse with no accountability.
Bet you his compensation is pretty. But I guess that’s “commercially sensitive” information as well. Pretty good promotion coming from a mechanic.
What a joke! Chairman of a highly subsidised Airline, now suggesting that the Public Purse should subsidise Pensions for former Cayman Airways Employees? They are not “Gods” or above any of the rest of our working population who will also end up in the same boat.
The Pension Plan law in Cayman is flawed and needs to done away with altogether or streamlined. Employers and Employees cannot afford the payments that seem to only benefit the Providers.
What is flawed was letting people draw out of their pensions in 2020. And now complaining that they aren’t enough to sustain in retirement!! Smack my head!!
You again? Pensions do not replace the lifetime task of setting aside retirement savings, and investing them properly. Many people happily liberated that capital so it could produce market-rate returns elsewhere. Meagre pensions are never supposed to be solely-relied upon to sustain life in retirement. Bailing out simpleton losers should not be the CIG’s full-time role, all appearances to the contrary.
“Many” people did take money out to make better returns elsewhere. But not most. Most drew it out and p*ssed it into the wind!
My pensions generally suck. I’m not waiting to find out the level of how much it will suck when it’s all I have. I started late, but now in my 40s, I’m trying to invest a couple of thousand a month. This isn’t a small amount, but I’m not pissing money away on a new Changan/Jeep/BMW or similar. I’m not buying TVs bigger than a dining table, I’m not buying clothes at all unless I happen to travel.
My point is, I’m lucky enough to try to avoid this fate, should I be lucky enough to live long enough to retire. People need to remove their blinkers and check out what awaits them in the future. With so many living paycheck to paycheck here, it’s a timebomb ticking away like the obesity one, too.
Very well said!!
Preach!
All very worthy plans, but still not enough to live here, sorry. If you want retirement income of, say 80k/year, you need to have a pot of money saved of about $2mio. Planners will tell you not to take more than about 4% of your fund as income, this should allow the fund to continue to grow and adjust for future inflation. This in not investment advice! …or get elected, do 8 years and get a pension for life of $86k for a base MP, or $120k as Premier, plus free health….
I’m not planning on retiring here. The cost of living here is plainly ridiculous. Somewhere a little cooler, and a little cheaper will work.
Let me get the world’s smallest violin out. So the problem apparently is that CAL employees don’t like to be on the same pension footing as anyone in the private sector? They are special and should get the same gold plated pensions as civil servants, even though they are meant to be a for profit enterprise that routinely cost the tax payer tens of millions of dollars a year. Cry me a river. Instead of whining about how CAL need another $6 million a year to improve their employees pensions, how about a) government allowing people to take pensions with overseas pension providers who won’t cap the amount you can take out or who will let you buy an annuity, and b) start running an airline tht minimizes the burden on the tax payer before asking for more hand outs.
Pensions were suspended for two years and cashed out by the workforce to finance government’s tyrannical and ill conceived lockdown. But let’s never talk about that.
Haha! Yes – let’s draw money out of our pensions and buy new cars and then complain there isn’t enough money to live on the pension in retirement.
We would have cashed it all out if we’d been allowed. There’s much faster money elsewhere in this game of life. Pension savings are a drag on household savings target, somehow managing to consistently underperform global market rate benchmarks, in a land of no taxes. We’d pass on that drag if we could!
CNS : were their pension contributions less than other private sector pensions?
Or is he only just realizing that no private sector employees will be able to live the same lifestyle on their pensions?
The solution is simple. Young Philippinos are immigrating to the Cayman Islands because they can make more money than at home, just let old Caymanian emigrate to the Philippines where their small pensions can actually be enough for a good life.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that Cayman is the wrong place to live and/or invest money.
It’s richer and more prominent and more populous than ever before but you do you.
By prominent you must mean in transparency sanctions talks?
Isn’t Bernie an MP? Bernie you were elected to fix these problems. All you are doing are asking questions and running bad jokes. Come on west bay. You must be can do better.
civil servants dont get health benefits unless they retire in service…right politicians? lol
Their benefits thoooo!!!!!
psst…it a problem even for civil servants….
I think we will all find that our pensions are not enough to live on come retirement. All of us should be trying to save more and cut out unnecessary items. Everyone has unnecessary spending regardless of how bad we feel our income is.
Maybe if we all cut out Netflix is will finally trickle down? Are our MPs that meet up twice a year or so doing the same?
Doesn’t really matter how much you put into your ensign pot when the government allows the pension companies to only take &12 k a year out after retirement no matter how much you have in there.
It sounds like the Government needs to decide how much it can afford to lose on CAL’s ‘Strategic Tourism’ routes. Particularly, if the OAG report says there’s another $6m of costs that need to be covered.
If the contention is that CAL operating on certain routes helps maintain competitive pricing, vs say airlift to Turks and Caicos, seeing data trends that support this could help inform decision making.
We should be asking, can more be done to analyze expected load factors (based on historical experience), then sell the anticipated empty seats by means of advanced, non-refundable bookings at diminishing discounts to the target revenue per seat? As is done by Europe’s budget airlines.
Also, it might be helpful to analyse the load factor trade-off and potential landing slot flexibility (ability to test routes) of flying-into smaller airports with lower landing fees, taking a point-to-point approach and offering lower fares. Instead of the bigger airports, costing more, that cater to connections (hub-and-spoke) where we compete directly with major airlines.
Did employees not know the details about the pension amount that they would receive, and plan accordingly for their retirement by saving for retirement while they were working? Personal responsibility.
A sad situation, faced by all private sector employees. Any accounting for the decades of free flights for friends and family?
Government and Private Pensions are supplemental to RETIREMENT SAVINGS AND INVESTMENTS, which are the main capital pools grownups are supposed to have set aside, saved, invested, for life beyond retirement at 65. Far too few have bothered to understand their own Home Economics. Calling Bernie won’t help.
The smartass has entered the chat room. A very high percentage of people do not earn enough to save additional for retirement. In many countries the pension is enough to live on because they do not have private pension ‘plans’ and do not have greedy administrators taking a chunk of your savings. They have guaranteed index linked pensions. The CI government has made laws that restrict how much of your pension you can receive. The GOVERNMENT controls citizens pension money!
Welcome to the real world!
Rediculusly expensive airfares.
This is exactly why CAL should be privatised. As a CEO you can’t run an organisation as an efficient service to customers and a welfare service to aging employees at the same time.
Give the company a $10m 25 year contract for sister islands service and hurricane evacuations and then list half the shares for sale to the public. Make it run like a proper company that answers to someone or it will consume ever more “taxpayer” money every year.
Better to have ‘aging’ employees working than going to the NAU for financial assistance. Nothing wrong with over 65s working, many employers prefer it. They show up and work! Other countries are increasing the retirement age to lessen the burden on the state.
This makes logical sense so the government won’t consider it.
Although it sounds attractive to try and privatize some, or all, of CAL (and the losses), such as by trying to sell shares to the public (investors). The problem is that without prospects for making a profit, the business will turn an investor’s $1 into less than a $1, so it makes no sense to invest.
Our money losing airline has standard private sector pensions and they would like to have gold plated civil service ones and free healthcare for life.
No problem except that there is no money to pay for this. The pension plan in Cayman should be looked at as only one source of income for retirement. People should be saving 10-20% of what they earn on top of that. Incredibly difficult for many with the high cost of living.
But there is money to pay for, record government surplus and 50 million to build one school, there is plenty of money.
The only people on ‘gold’ plated pensions are the ones that do not need it.
He is right, despite the publics perception public servants do not benefit the same way civil servants do. After a whole career in public service you are left with a tiny pension and zero health care and unable to afford health insurance.
Welcome to the real world outside of the civil service. Non government workers all have this issue.
The post was about public misconceptions between civil and public servants not comparing with the private sector.
You mean like the rest of us? Pensions here are a joke, if you don’t have 2 or 3 rental units paid off by the time you ‘retire’ you aren’t going to be able to live. Basic pension payout might just cover your healthcare costs, but you still have to find money for food, housing, insurance, utilities. I would really like the politicians being paid a pension of 8k/month (by us) to try and live off a private scheme.
On his own behalf, if Fabian hasn’t been alert to the problem and has failed to plan accordingly he should not be receiving a CEO’s salary.
How is Cayman Airways Public Service?