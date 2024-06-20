Cayman to bid formal final farewell to first DG

Donovan Ebanks

(CNS): The government has released the details of the official proceedings relating to the death of the country’s first deputy governor, Donovan Ebanks. The former head of the civil service died on Sunday, 2 June, at the age of 72, twelve years after he retired from the top job in administrative government. The formal national mourning period to honour his more than 37 years of public service began Thursday.

The lying-in-state at the House of Parliament in George Town begins Friday at 10:00am and ends at 1:00pm. The official memorial service will take place at the Clifton Hunter High School Auditorium on Saturday, 22 June, at 3:00pm. Livestreams will be available on Facebook, CIG YouTube and CIGTV channels.