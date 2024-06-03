Cayman kicks off World Cup qualifiers on home turf

Lachlin Lambert (photo supplied by CIFA)

(CIFA): Cayman’s road to the FIFA World Cup begins this week in Grand Cayman. The Cayman Islands Men’s National Team kicks off its FIFA World Cup 26 CONCACAF qualifiers by hosting Antigua and Barbuda at 3:30pm on Saturday, 8 June, at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, George Town. “We’re excited to get World Cup qualifying underway,” said Joey Jap Tjong, who was named head coach in February and led the team in a pair of matches in Turkey earlier this year.

“We have a young core of talented, driven players who are proud to represent their country. I expect big things from the players, and they do as well,” he added.

Cayman was drawn into Group A of the Second Round of CONCACAF qualifying and has one win and one draw against Antigua and Barbuda all-time. The teams drew 1-1 in their last matchup in 2008, which was part of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup competition. Antigua and Barbuda will open round two of qualifying on 5 June against Bermuda.

“Antigua and Barbuda is a strong side with several very experienced players,” Jap Tjong said. “We

expect a hard-fought match and I’m looking forward to seeing how our players respond.”

The match is scheduled in the afternoon to accommodate technical requirements for the livestream. CONCACAF is broadcasting the match. “We look forward to seeing Cayman Islands supporters fill the stands at the national stadium,” Jap Tjong said. “Be loud, be proud, be positive and let the players know you appreciate their efforts.”