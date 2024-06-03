Cayman grieves death of first deputy governor

| 03/06/2024 | 6 Comments
Donovan Ebanks

(CNS): Flags are flying at half-mast on all government buildings today (Monday) and will remain lowered until the close of business Tuesday in honour of former Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service Donovan Ebanks, MBE, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 72. The Cayman Islands Government offered its condolences on the death of the Cayman Islands’ first deputy governor, whose long public service career spanned several decades. His distinguished service was recognised in 1994 with an MBE.

A government press release said that Ebanks began his civil service career at the Public Works Department in 1975, but he demonstrated “exceptional capability early on” and was promoted to chief engineer at just 30. His upward trajectory continued with subsequent promotions to deputy chief secretary in 1994 and chief secretary in 2009.

In 2009, following the enactment of the new constitution, which renamed the chief secretary position, Ebanks became the islands’ first deputy governor before his retirement in 2012.

Throughout his tenure, he spearheaded important initiatives, including civil service reform and the establishment of the Commissions Secretariat and Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI). His career has been marked by dedicated public service and significant contributions to the governance and development of the Cayman Islands.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

  Anonymous says:
    03/06/2024 at 5:50 pm

    Saddened to hear the news. I always respected and admired his work ethic and dedication to public service. I pray for God's comfort for his loved ones during their time of grief.

    4
  Anonymous says:
    03/06/2024 at 4:41 pm

    So not think it protocol in any country to fly flags at half mast upon the death of a retired Civil Servant.

    6
  Anonymous says:
    03/06/2024 at 2:36 pm

    RIP Donnie. You made your mark!

    12
    1
  Anonymous says:
    03/06/2024 at 2:22 pm

    No mention of the fact that he was the person in charge of Operation tempura?

    7
    2
  Anon says:
    03/06/2024 at 1:36 pm

    So sad to hear of his passing. As the first DG he made us Caymanians proud. The civil service under his leadership was one of integrity and accountability. Sad his successor didn't uphold the same standards.

    7
    5
    Anonymous says:
      03/06/2024 at 4:54 pm

      I'd say the opposite. Ebanks was Chief Secretary, a much lesser post than Deputy Governor is, and he only had the post because he was holding the predecessor post. He didn't earn it. Franz earned it, and by the end of his tenure, the civil service will have been transformed. It is already significantly different from the way it used to be. Some things will never change, a lot of them are and will continue to.

      5
«