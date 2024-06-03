Cayman grieves death of first deputy governor

Donovan Ebanks

(CNS): Flags are flying at half-mast on all government buildings today (Monday) and will remain lowered until the close of business Tuesday in honour of former Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service Donovan Ebanks, MBE, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 72. The Cayman Islands Government offered its condolences on the death of the Cayman Islands’ first deputy governor, whose long public service career spanned several decades. His distinguished service was recognised in 1994 with an MBE.

A government press release said that Ebanks began his civil service career at the Public Works Department in 1975, but he demonstrated “exceptional capability early on” and was promoted to chief engineer at just 30. His upward trajectory continued with subsequent promotions to deputy chief secretary in 1994 and chief secretary in 2009.

In 2009, following the enactment of the new constitution, which renamed the chief secretary position, Ebanks became the islands’ first deputy governor before his retirement in 2012.

Throughout his tenure, he spearheaded important initiatives, including civil service reform and the establishment of the Commissions Secretariat and Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI). His career has been marked by dedicated public service and significant contributions to the governance and development of the Cayman Islands.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.