Cayman forfeits Cuba game after first match win in WC
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Mens National Football Team was riding high on the road to the 2026 World Cup after a dramatic and historic win at the weekend over visitors Antigua and Barbuda in the second round qualifiers. But hopes of actually getting through this round have now been dashed after a decision has been made not to play in Cuba. US travel restrictions pose a risk to Cayman’s players, many of whom are in college or training in the United States.
Cayman secured a fantastic win on Saturday evening at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in front of a thrilled local crowd. This was the first time the national men’s squad won a qualifying game for the World Cup, and 18-year-old Joshwa Campbell’s header during stoppage time clinched the one-nil victory.
However, Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) President Alfredo Whittaker said that despite every effort to move the game to another island, CONCACAF could not help because Cuba is entitled to a home match.
The US routinely cancels ESTA visa waivers for anyone who has travelled to Cuba. This would impact several of the national team players who are under 23, on student visas to attend college in the US and have ESTAs in their British passports. Whittaker told the Cayman Compass that the team had discussed the options and decided they could not play in Cuba and would have to forfeit the match.
“I don’t want to risk any of these boys’ ESTAs being removed or their student visas removed for one game,” the president said.
It’s a long wait until the next game. The CONCACAF qualifiers will be next June when Cayman takes on Bermuda and Honduras.
See Campbell’s winning header here.
Looks like Cuba may have found a way to win the league by having half the games be home games if this issue is ubiquitous throughout the region.
This is incredibly disappointing. Don’t fully understand why the US has these restrictions in place. Politics should never impact such big games. A real shame as I think the lads would have stood a chance, going in on a high from the win
and yet the world is still turning
I wish people took real life as seriously as they took kicking a ball into a net solely for the purpose of which set of people is better at kicking a ball into a net today
Do Cuba have a communist football team. Is everyone equal in abilities?
Sorry, I was Havana laugh.
This is a crazy situation, for once, not related to CIFA incompetence! Write off the points and look forward to playing Honduras in the future. That will be a wild atmosphere!
Bit confused because it seems we were aware Cuba was in our group from January, but only contacted the Department of Sports for potential assistance two months ago. Surely this also impacts Bermuda, Honduras, and Antigua and Barbuda, who likely have players with similar concerns. I assume they resolved their issues in a more timely manner?
Can it not be played on a neutral ground?
Every country playing Cuba will have the same
issues.
Thanks to the oppressive uncle sam.
obvious question…what happens when other countries are asked to play in cuba?
or is it just the caymanian way to forfeit games when faced with tough choices?