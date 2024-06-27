Bush wants 100% local ownership in range of businesses
(CNS): McKeeva Bush MP is filing a private member’s motion ahead of the anticipated parliamentary meeting on 5 July calling for a moratorium on Local Companies (Control) Licences (LCCLs), which are companies operating in the Cayman Islands that are not majority-owned by a local person. The motion seeks to limit the growing number of LCCLs and carve out a list of business types that should be 100% Caymanian-owned.
These include real estate and property firms, construction companies valued up to $1.5 million, car rentals, light-technology businesses valued up to $2.5 million, and watersports operators.
Speaking on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today last week, Bush said the motion asks the government to arrange for the Cayman Development Bank to give loans to local people so they can set up businesses. It also calls for the government to introduce a fee for foreign developers of condo complexes and hotels to place money in a fund that will be used, under specific conditions, to buy land to sell to Caymanians at a subsidised rate.
The motion is seconded by Chris Saunders. Both men said the aim of the motion was for more Caymanians to benefit from the development of the Cayman Islands. Bush said the constitution paves the way to favour Caymanians.
He noted that for many years, there were around three dozen LCCLs. However, that number has exploded in recent years, and there are currently around 250 such licenses in which Caymanians Caymanians are not involved at all or where they own less than 60% of the company.
Explaining why he had agreed to back Bush’s motion, Saunders said people were working hard and getting nowhere as the middle class was disappearing in Cayman. He said it was time for things to change and for the “difficult conversations” to happen.
Saunders said he was concerned about how “bad mind” has impacted the country and how unscrupulous business owners have come to Cayman and found a home here after being run out of many other places. He spoke of the oppression of Caymanians by some foreign business owners.
“At some point, a line needs to be drawn,” he said. Caymanians have lost economic power, but they have not yet lost political power, he said and warned of the potential emergence of far-right politicians who would “mash everything up”. He stressed the need to address the issues that could fuel such a rise, such as the marginalisation of Caymanians in business.
Bush said that the motion was not “anti-foreign national”, adding, “That’s not what this is about.” He noted that the standard of living in Cayman would not be possible without foreign investment.
“Perhaps… I would like to have seen the back of some of them a long time ago,” he said, but Cayman is a democracy. “We don’t want to go that route,” he said and spoke about “sensible nationalism”.
Bush said Cayman had developed to the point where people are feeling left out and the motion was designed to help people here get something out of the development.
Bush remains an influential figure in the UPM government despite sitting on the back bench, but he has not said if he expects support from his front bench colleagues to ensure passage of the motion.
However, the government can accept the motion without necessarily implementing it. PMMs are not binding on the government but require the Cabinet to consider the proposal to determine its viability.
See the relevant edition of TalkToday below:
I endorse this bill.
It takes nothing to become Caymanian so there wont be much impact. He’s maybe 20 years too late. You have to change the immigration laws FIRST.
There is no need to import foreign unscrupulous business owners: there are more than enough of those available locally.
On the face of it , this is just a pre election populist ploy, but in reality , these two have teamed up to further their personal agendas, leading Cayman to Independence.
Both are power hungry, greedy and very very dangerous.
Bush is a POS, but he’s correct that this needs to happen (and is lonnnnng overdue.)
Great ideas, idiots. Caymanians, we have got to do better with our politicians. These people have sold our children’s futures and lie by saying it’s expats faults.
And once you lose brain power you can sit in the LA.
100% Dart owned.
There are 14 accounting firms on that list. Why is there a need for 14 accounting firms in the Cayman Islands owned by external interests?
The local accounting entrepreneurs are taxed heavily by the Regulator CIIPA, DCI, WORC (if you have expat staff) and others and find it difficult to thrive and grow when they have to compete equally with the giants from all over the world.
Perhaps it may be useful to look at taxing LCCL in a different category and offset some of the tax burdens on small accounting firms.
This is the problem with Bush. Sometimes he talks sense. But no one can take what he says seriously anymore, can we?
Hey Guys
You do realize you passed a Trade & Business Licensing Act that no longer requires Caymanians to be in actual ownership of anything?
Section 2.:
“Caymanian owned and controlled” means, in the case of a company, where no less than sixty percent of —
(a) the voting rights attached to each class of shares in the company is
beneficially held by Caymanians; and
(b) the directors of the company are Caymanian, and that sixty percent of the voting rights and directorships is enjoyed by Caymanians, to the exclusion of any other person, and cannot by means of any arrangement, artifice or device be exercised either directly or indirectly by persons who are not Caymanian;
This means that Caymanians only need to own the voting shares. They need not have any genuine ownership or profit share even without an LCCL.
Our government has failed us. Who do we hold accountable, and how?
Hopefully voters in Bodden Town West are making note of who Saunders is joining up with. Hopefully they will be alarmed now if they weren’t before. He has always been a Big Mac follower and is an “ends justifies the means” politician as long as the ends benefit him.
I smell 2 rats. With these guys its always about money into their pockets or votes in an upcoming election. I don’t disagree with the concept but coming from these 2 you have to be on guard. Bush was the man responsible for elimination of the Caymanian Protection Law back when he was brokering a deal to sell Island Companies, a locally owned jewelry business to a 100% foreign owned company. He got rid of Caymanian protection then for a big personal payoff and now he’s acting like his people have been victimized by the same LCCL law he ushered in. He’s very good at talking out of both sides of his mouth.
Why the Cayman Development Bank? Why not First Cayman Bank?
Real estate, property firms and construction companies up to $1.5 million – that’s not going to make a significant difference. This figure should be substantially higher than that. McKeeva has done nothing in the past to stop this from happening so why is he so concerned now about non Caymanians running businesses?
Mack – You gave many those unscrupulous business owners and developers status. Much of the problem is of your making!
This is the same fool who sold Cayman and Caymanians out on 31 December, 2003 (aka the Mass Status Giveaway).
Now, having fully Jamaicanized the place, he’s playing from the Mugabe Policy Manual.
Very good proposal, despite the messengers, that takes the pragmatic view of understanding that Caymanians require commercial opportunities, which, at many times, have been intercepted by non-Caymanians (for whatever reason, whether with innocent intentions or not).
LCCLs are being granted too freely and, when companies controlled and owned by non-Caymanians carry on business in breach of the legislation, there is poor enforcement by D.C.I. and the DPP, as well as a nonchalant attitude taken by the courts to such breaches by non-Caymanians.
This is an important issue of Caymanian protection for opportunities in business and in ensuring Caymanians enjoy and control the socio-economic benefits in the Cayman Islands, rather than being marginalized, as it now stands.
Let’s hope this is not merely pre-election rhetoric, which is intended to prop up these MPs favor with the electorate, but instead genuine desire to do right by the Caymanian people. Good idea. Now let’s see action.
First Mac is never far from anything that could be used for corruption.
Second this plan would just let all the people he enabled to become Caymanian earn more income from Fronting.
Third no one should have any faith in CIG to be picking which industries to “protect” for Caymanians and who should benefit. More use of the Cayman Development Bank to funnel cash to favourites or some politically appointed board getting to decide who gets subsidised land is frightening
This is a very bad idea which hopefully does not pass.
once you lose economic power, you lose political power.