Chris Saunders and McKeeva Bush on Radio Cayman

(CNS): McKeeva Bush MP is filing a private member’s motion ahead of the anticipated parliamentary meeting on 5 July calling for a moratorium on Local Companies (Control) Licences (LCCLs), which are companies operating in the Cayman Islands that are not majority-owned by a local person. The motion seeks to limit the growing number of LCCLs and carve out a list of business types that should be 100% Caymanian-owned.

These include real estate and property firms, construction companies valued up to $1.5 million, car rentals, light-technology businesses valued up to $2.5 million, and watersports operators.

Speaking on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today last week, Bush said the motion asks the government to arrange for the Cayman Development Bank to give loans to local people so they can set up businesses. It also calls for the government to introduce a fee for foreign developers of condo complexes and hotels to place money in a fund that will be used, under specific conditions, to buy land to sell to Caymanians at a subsidised rate.

The motion is seconded by Chris Saunders. Both men said the aim of the motion was for more Caymanians to benefit from the development of the Cayman Islands. Bush said the constitution paves the way to favour Caymanians.

He noted that for many years, there were around three dozen LCCLs. However, that number has exploded in recent years, and there are currently around 250 such licenses in which Caymanians Caymanians are not involved at all or where they own less than 60% of the company.

Explaining why he had agreed to back Bush’s motion, Saunders said people were working hard and getting nowhere as the middle class was disappearing in Cayman. He said it was time for things to change and for the “difficult conversations” to happen.

Saunders said he was concerned about how “bad mind” has impacted the country and how unscrupulous business owners have come to Cayman and found a home here after being run out of many other places. He spoke of the oppression of Caymanians by some foreign business owners.

“At some point, a line needs to be drawn,” he said. Caymanians have lost economic power, but they have not yet lost political power, he said and warned of the potential emergence of far-right politicians who would “mash everything up”. He stressed the need to address the issues that could fuel such a rise, such as the marginalisation of Caymanians in business.

Bush said that the motion was not “anti-foreign national”, adding, “That’s not what this is about.” He noted that the standard of living in Cayman would not be possible without foreign investment.

“Perhaps… I would like to have seen the back of some of them a long time ago,” he said, but Cayman is a democracy. “We don’t want to go that route,” he said and spoke about “sensible nationalism”.

Bush said Cayman had developed to the point where people are feeling left out and the motion was designed to help people here get something out of the development.

Bush remains an influential figure in the UPM government despite sitting on the back bench, but he has not said if he expects support from his front bench colleagues to ensure passage of the motion.

However, the government can accept the motion without necessarily implementing it. PMMs are not binding on the government but require the Cabinet to consider the proposal to determine its viability.