British citizens can still register for UK elections

Labour Leader Kier Starmer (left) and Tory Leader Rishi Sunak, the current prime minister

(CNS): British citizens living abroad who are eligible to vote in the UK general election on 4 July can still register to vote provided they register before midnight on Tuesday, 18 June. The UK Electoral Commission is calling on voters to register now and apply for an absent vote if they will not be in the UK on polling day. For the first time, British citizens living abroad may be eligible to vote regardless of how long they have been living outside the UK.

Until the law was changed, British nationals who had lived abroad for more than 15 years lost their right to vote. Now, they may be eligible to regain that right. Since 16 January 2024, when the 15-year rule was abolished, over 100,000 applications to register to vote have been made by UK citizens living overseas.

Applicants will need to provide details of the address and time they were last registered or resident in the UK. Electoral Registration Officers, who are responsible for the electoral roll in their area, must be able to verify an applicant’s identity and past connection to the area.

Craig Westwood, Director of Communications at the UK Electoral Commission, urged people living abroad who want their say to register now. “It no longer matters how long you have been living outside the UK. If you are eligible, you can register and have your say at the ballot box,” he said.

“As an overseas voter you will have to prove your connection to the constituency you were last registered to vote, or where you lived if you have never been registered to vote before. We know that there are eligible voters all around the world, so we are calling on anyone with friends and family abroad to help spread the word and let them know to register before the deadline.”

Applications can be made online here. Many overseas voters will also need to apply for an absent vote if they will not be in the country on 4 July. Applications to vote by post or proxy in Great Britain can now also be made online. See: Apply for a postal vote and Apply for a proxy vote.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is BST 5:00pm on 19 June, and to apply for a proxy vote is BST 5:00pm on 26 June. Proxy voting (when someone you trust votes on your behalf) may be a preferred option for anyone living further afield who is concerned about how long it might take to receive and return a postal vote.

To find out if they are eligible to vote, British citizens abroad can call the local authority where they were last registered to vote or where they last lived in the UK to check. Details of local authority can be found on the Electoral Commission website by entering the postcode of the last place they lived in the UK.