Blood bank seeks more donors to end imports

Photo from the Cayman Islands Blood Bank social media

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Blood Bank, the only supplier of blood products on the island, is calling on members of the public to become donors, given the crucial role voluntary donations play in saving lives and maintaining public health. Last year, 1,600 people (3.5% of the population) donated blood, representing a 9% increase compared to 2022. But for Cayman to meet the Pan-American Health Organization’s (PAHO) recommendation to have 5% of the population as donors, the bank needs more people to come forward.

“We ensure that a minimum daily inventory for all blood types is maintained so that when it is needed, we have sufficient supply,” said Judith Clarke, the blood bank’s laboratory manager. “The goal is to be self-sustainable, and therefore, there would be no need to procure blood overseas. Thanks to our donors, we are moving in the right direction.”

The blood bank has already reduced its importation of platelets thanks to the acquisition of two Haemonetics MCS+ machines in late 2022. The machines perform apheresis platelet collection by extracting the platelets and filtering the blood back to the donor. This has resulted in an 84% reduction in imported platelets since 2021, officials said.

“The Blood Bank’s ability to reduce importation of blood products is a positive move to achieving self-sufficiency and improves the chances of saving lives,” said Dr Vinton Douglas, acting CEO at the Health Services Authority.

In September 2023, the Cayman Islands Government finally approved a change in the local blood donor eligibility policy so that people who lived in Britain between 1980 and 2001 or who had received a blood transfusion in the UK from 1980 onwards could give blood.

Before that, these people were banned from donating due to fears about Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as “mad cow disease”, which in the 1980s and 1990s killed 178 people in the UK through eating BSE-infected meat.

Dr Douglas said that this broadening of the eligibility requirements had helped to widen the pool of donors and improved the chance of meeting the threshold recommended by PAHO.

“With the increase in the population, the Blood Bank must ensure that it is prepared for eventualities such as surgeries, accident victims, and pregnant mothers across the islands,” he added.

Donating blood takes approximately 10 minutes, and donating platelets takes between one and two hours. Both are available at the Blood Bank located at the George Town Hospital. To donate, individuals must be 18 to 65 years of age. Blood donations can be taken every three months for males and 4 months for females, and platelets can be donated once per month.