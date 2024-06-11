Activists urge CIG to enforce anticipated plastic ban

Plastic Free Cayman volunteers

(CNS): Local activists are urging the Cayman Islands Government to enforce the law when it implements the proposed ban on some single-use plastics. Plastic Free Cayman told CNS that they were delighted to see progress on an issue they have been campaigning for since 2017. As seen with past environmental initiatives such as the litter policy, enforcement is a key aspect of any piece of legislation, the non-profit said.

However, they questioned how the ban would be monitored and asked the government to explain the phasing-out period and the penalties or fines issued for ignoring the ban.

“Our team has been proposing a ban since 2017 as a step to help combat the growing issues surrounding plastic pollution,” a spokesperson for the NGO founded by Claire Hughes said. “As an island territory, we control our imports. This ban is a step in the right direction as Cayman joins 14 other Caribbean islands in the efforts to mitigate plastic pollution.”

The first attempt at implementing firm legislation was derailed by the pandemic, and the activists welcomed last week’s announcement that the customs legislation was being amended to roll out the ban on imports, though they pointed out that the timeline had not been announced.

“We hope that Cabinet expedites the process, as thousands of students in Cayman have written government letters over the years pleading for this type of legislation,” PFC added in their statement. How the law will be monitored and enforced remains key to its success. However, the activists said some details regarding the specifics of the ban are still unclear.

“Will plant-based plastics still remain, or does this include all types of ‘plastic’ for the items listed? And why isn’t plastic cutlery on the list?” the non-profit is asking the government. “Although this piece of legislation is key, we also need to draw attention to the fact that our islands need a national clean-up scheme. Our volunteers cannot keep up with the plastics that continue to overtake our shores due to waste entering the currents from other countries and cruise ships.”

PFC believes the government should consider a multi-pronged approach to the problem. “They are currently working on key legislation that will help curb plastic imports, which is essential. However, an education campaign and a national clean-up scheme with proper funding would be a smart solutions-oriented approach. Plastic Free Cayman would be more than willing to help with these efforts,” the activists said.

Commending the government for taking this step, the NGO noted that its members had “worked tirelessly over the past eight years to advocate for change” and had removed huge amounts of trash from various beaches.

Meanwhile, the students from Protect Our Future, which has worked alongside Plastic Free, told CNS that they also welcome the government’s move as, like PFC, they have repeatedly lobbied the government for the ban. They said the ban “truly does mean a lot to the younger generations”.

“Myself and other Caymanians have been campaigning for a plastic ban for years and are very relieved to see action finally being done. Better late than never,” Lilly Haug told CNS on behalf of POF. “Though this is an amazing step in the right direction, we believe that there are a few other key steps for our government to take, such as a funded national clean-up effort and an education campaign, if we hope to finally come to a complete resolution of the global plastic issue’s impacts on the Cayman Islands.”

Protect Our Future is always willing to support positive environmental changes in any way they can, she added.