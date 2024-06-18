ACC charges two men with deception and money laundering

(CNS): The Anti-Corruption Commission has charged two George Town men with a list of criminal offences in relation to an undisclosed, mysterious corruption probe that was described by investigators as “complex and protracted”. Maxwell Renal Linwood (46), a former public officer who, CNS has learned, was previously employed at the Department of Environmental Health, and Omar Anthony Samuels (46), who, according to social media, works in the private sector as a shutter installer, are due to appear in court facing several charges on 26 June.

According to a release from the ACC, Linwood, as a former public officer, is facing five counts: breach of trust, obtaining property by deception, being concerned in a money laundering arrangement, acquiring criminal property and transferring criminal property. Samuels is facing one count of obtaining property by deception and another of being concerned in a money laundering arrangement.

No details about when the men were said to have committed the offences or when they were first arrested have been released, and the ACC has stated that it will not release any further information.