‘Absurd’ attack on NCA a ‘corrupt initiative’ says Panton

Then-premier Wayne Panton in 2023

(CNS): Former premier Wayne Panton MP (NEW) has accused the developer lobby of a “corrupt initiative” to influence the UPM into amending the National Conservation Act to allow them free rein. In a scathing attack on his former colleagues, Panton has said the same agenda that drove him from Cabinet is driving the “absurd attack” on the law, which is being gutted behind closed doors, as reported by CNS this week.

He said there is no good reason to amend the law or for the false narrative being peddled about the power of the National Conservation Council and the director of the Department of Environment. He also said this effort to undermine the conservation law was about a “cabal of developers” who want their way.

Appearing on a local social media video show on Wednesday morning and speaking to CNS afterwards, Panton, the architect of this critical legislation, said that the powers trying to upend it are the ones that lobbied against it from the very beginning. Panton would not single out and name anyone who was part of this cabal, but he told CNS that the impetus to change the law was coming from developers, politicians, board members and even some civil servants.

He said the developers don’t want to engage in the proper processes to protect the environment when they are developing land and feel they are entitled to do whatever they like. The former premier indicated that the issue is wrapped up with campaign financing as well as the fall of his PACT government as a result of those with political influence taking their revenge.

CNS has recently learned that the Central Planning Authority’s application to appeal to the Privy Council in relation to the Boggy Sand case refused. Panton told us he believes that the CPA’s failed attempts, made on behalf of the development lobby, to fight against the conservation law in the courts has led to pressure on the government to amend the law and meet their demands for unrestricted and unsustainable development for profit.

Panton, who steered the legislation through parliament (then called the Legislative Assembly) when he was environment minister in 2013, said that by the time the bill reached the House it had been the subject of multiple consultations with stakeholders and the broader public that had led to changes and compromises. Even during the debate when he presented the proposed law, he made further compromises to ensure its support.

It was eventually passed with unanimous backing of all members, several of whom are now supporting proposed changes that could prove extremely damaging. At the time he said there was a concerted effort by the planning and development community to derail it, helped by the editor of the Cayman Compass at the time, who ran a disinformation campaign against it.

“But the same old agendas existed then as they do now,” Panton said, adding that there is still no evidence to support the idea that somehow the conservation act and its supporting council is restricting development. “That is such an absurd allegation it defies belief. Our people can look around and feel it every day,” he said about the obvious development going on everywhere.

The evidence points in the opposite direction as development has ben far from curtailed, he noted. There has been no public consultation at all about the potential changes to the law because this was not a legislative review led by the issues but based on the needs and wants of a wealthy, powerful group who have been able to assert pressure on those they have financed to run for office.

“Where has this come from?” he asked, noting that there had been “no public discussion about it” and “no bill has been published”. He added, “But I know this is, unfortunately, what I would regard as a corrupt initiative which had its genesis around the time of trying to remove me as premier last year… It is very unfortunate… as it is against the interests of our people.”

Panton said the people are seeing what is going on; they are not stupid and know that development in Cayman cannot continue the way it has. But the developers don’t care and do not want to hear or follow the scientific advice that makes it clear that we must change our future approach, he said.

He also bemoaned how DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie has been personally targeted and the “wild allegations that have been made” about her and the law that are completely untrue. He said Ebanks-Petrie was an intelligent, educated, strong Caymanian woman who cared very deeply, but was fair and tried to bring balance. Yet she is maligned almost on a daily basis by the cabal of developers and some politicians.

Panton said that funding for politicians comes from these developers and, like everywhere else, the rich and powerful try to buy influence. But he questioned how anyone believed they could continue to do exactly as they want in today’s circumstances and the impact of climate change.

He said the fact that people think they can ignore this existential crisis is “astonishing”. He pointed to the continued destruction of pristine habitat and mangroves and the failure of the current administration to adopt the climate change policy, even as Cayman faces more than 50 areas of critical risk.