‘Absurd’ attack on NCA a ‘corrupt initiative’ says Panton
(CNS): Former premier Wayne Panton MP (NEW) has accused the developer lobby of a “corrupt initiative” to influence the UPM into amending the National Conservation Act to allow them free rein. In a scathing attack on his former colleagues, Panton has said the same agenda that drove him from Cabinet is driving the “absurd attack” on the law, which is being gutted behind closed doors, as reported by CNS this week.
He said there is no good reason to amend the law or for the false narrative being peddled about the power of the National Conservation Council and the director of the Department of Environment. He also said this effort to undermine the conservation law was about a “cabal of developers” who want their way.
Appearing on a local social media video show on Wednesday morning and speaking to CNS afterwards, Panton, the architect of this critical legislation, said that the powers trying to upend it are the ones that lobbied against it from the very beginning. Panton would not single out and name anyone who was part of this cabal, but he told CNS that the impetus to change the law was coming from developers, politicians, board members and even some civil servants.
He said the developers don’t want to engage in the proper processes to protect the environment when they are developing land and feel they are entitled to do whatever they like. The former premier indicated that the issue is wrapped up with campaign financing as well as the fall of his PACT government as a result of those with political influence taking their revenge.
CNS has recently learned that the Central Planning Authority’s application to appeal to the Privy Council in relation to the Boggy Sand case refused. Panton told us he believes that the CPA’s failed attempts, made on behalf of the development lobby, to fight against the conservation law in the courts has led to pressure on the government to amend the law and meet their demands for unrestricted and unsustainable development for profit.
Panton, who steered the legislation through parliament (then called the Legislative Assembly) when he was environment minister in 2013, said that by the time the bill reached the House it had been the subject of multiple consultations with stakeholders and the broader public that had led to changes and compromises. Even during the debate when he presented the proposed law, he made further compromises to ensure its support.
It was eventually passed with unanimous backing of all members, several of whom are now supporting proposed changes that could prove extremely damaging. At the time he said there was a concerted effort by the planning and development community to derail it, helped by the editor of the Cayman Compass at the time, who ran a disinformation campaign against it.
“But the same old agendas existed then as they do now,” Panton said, adding that there is still no evidence to support the idea that somehow the conservation act and its supporting council is restricting development. “That is such an absurd allegation it defies belief. Our people can look around and feel it every day,” he said about the obvious development going on everywhere.
The evidence points in the opposite direction as development has ben far from curtailed, he noted. There has been no public consultation at all about the potential changes to the law because this was not a legislative review led by the issues but based on the needs and wants of a wealthy, powerful group who have been able to assert pressure on those they have financed to run for office.
“Where has this come from?” he asked, noting that there had been “no public discussion about it” and “no bill has been published”. He added, “But I know this is, unfortunately, what I would regard as a corrupt initiative which had its genesis around the time of trying to remove me as premier last year… It is very unfortunate… as it is against the interests of our people.”
Panton said the people are seeing what is going on; they are not stupid and know that development in Cayman cannot continue the way it has. But the developers don’t care and do not want to hear or follow the scientific advice that makes it clear that we must change our future approach, he said.
He also bemoaned how DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie has been personally targeted and the “wild allegations that have been made” about her and the law that are completely untrue. He said Ebanks-Petrie was an intelligent, educated, strong Caymanian woman who cared very deeply, but was fair and tried to bring balance. Yet she is maligned almost on a daily basis by the cabal of developers and some politicians.
Panton said that funding for politicians comes from these developers and, like everywhere else, the rich and powerful try to buy influence. But he questioned how anyone believed they could continue to do exactly as they want in today’s circumstances and the impact of climate change.
He said the fact that people think they can ignore this existential crisis is “astonishing”. He pointed to the continued destruction of pristine habitat and mangroves and the failure of the current administration to adopt the climate change policy, even as Cayman faces more than 50 areas of critical risk.
Category: development, Land Habitat, Laws, Local News, Politics, Science & Nature
Say NO to NCA Amendments – SIGN the petition.
The proposed NCA amendments put our future at risk. The consequences of developing without properly considering the environmental impact will affect us all and ultimately make us all poorer in one way or another. Show your MP and Govt you adamantly oppose any amendments to NCA at this time.
Sign the petition. Share your support. https://www.change.org/DontPaveParadise
The people of Cayman desperately need a plan to stop the destruction now – which ew leader has that plan
Wayne – when you supported the legislation that provides each each elected politician with $5,000/month to buy votes this is what you were in fact voting for
People – if you are going to sell your votes to crooked politicians at least get $100,00 – the politicians are making millions
The NCC has been inhibiting the flow of corrupt payments from corrupt developers to corrupt politicians – could that be the reason it is being gutted?
It is time for honest intelligent Caymanians to step forward as potential candidates for next years election. We should be having town hall meetings to discuss this and other issues now and developing strategies to oust the current lot of developer’s shills.
The largest rogue private landowner is behind this. Their organisation openly resents Caymanians, the need to publish notice, seek permissions, consider the environmental impacts, or avail plans for public scrutiny. They also haven’t honoured their previous deals and the essential preconditions underpinning valuable land transfers from the crown.
If our current lot of politicians (with the possible exception of Wayne) was honest Parliament would have a new motto hung over the entrance
“Profit before people and environment every time”
I think you missed the point. Our current and past politicians are bought and paid for by the RE Developer cabal. I don’t think you need qualifications to have tons of money thrown your way for influence. Yet, the police are busy looking for the guys on street smoking a spliff. The real criminals wear suits.
Everyone who really cares about Cayman should read the story of the small island nation of Nauru, located in Oceana.
https://thereader.mitpress.mit.edu/dark-history-nauru/
They had a booming economy in the 1970s, thanks to their phosphate mining. They started their own airline, the locals imported fancy cars and motorcycles, and everyone was living the good life. It all collapsed, with massive greed, corruption, obesity, diabetes, environmental disasters, etc. Is this what we want for our future?
Thanks to Wayne and CMR for the crap show we call CI government today. Lie down with CMR and the island gets flees. She and Wayne almost started a civil war in order to have these idiots lead the island. And what happened….he got voted out by the very group of thugs he put in positions of power. Thanks for nothing Wayne.
Lie down with CMR and the island gets flees.
Perhaps a separate issue, but … Please can there be a quick change to whatever planning regulation is relevant to ensure that all new developments provide, and pay for, suitable drainage to at the very least maintain the surrounding area in a similar, or ideally improved, drainage situation.
It seems unlikely to materially impact a development’s overall costs. And it is unreasonable to expect that these costs continue to be paid by the government.
Does anyone know why this has yet to be done?
we saw first hand Sabrina flip flopping, willing to turn to whoever had the best offer. speaks alot to her character and I don’t think the rest of them in government is any better. we are in dire need of a meritocratic government.
all commercial developears east of the Hurley’s round-a-bout should take notice of the congestion there already and should be expected to contribute financially to whatever corrections are required to releive the situation.
The large generational landowners pay no taxes on anything but they impose costs when they develop their land through an economic term called negative externalities.
It is time to stop subsidizing these people and instead make them pay.
Far too long have they dominated the Cayman Islands. Put a stop to it.
Completely agree that a “cabal of developers” does exist, as MP Panton noted. However, MP Panton should be used to the legal profession cabal, which he was part of too and did its bidding.
Politics is such a dirty game!! Hopefully the Voters can see what is really happening if they care about Cayman and the Cayman people. Please look beyond the couple dollars of handouts and Gifts, This will not make yours or your Children future any brighter.
Hey Wayne-o, remind us again who assembled this merry band of imbeciles and why.
The voters. Wayne could only work with the gang of misfits that were provided to him by the voting public.
10:52, Remind us again who elected this merry band of imbeciles?
Time for direct rule from London to save this place from developers and vested Caymanian interests.
We did. We voted for them. Shame we expected better from them.
This is the same Government save for Wayne as leader. Saunders supports them from the Opposition. Wayne put them in power and took the tiger by the tail. He could have continued work on an updated Development plan but did diddly squat about It. Now he blames others. He can look in the mirror for who to blame first.
‘helped by the editor of the Cayman Compass at the time, who ran a disinformation campaign against it.’
this is really, really f***ing serious, and who owns the Compass right now ?
Nice try. You do know he was throwing shade at Legge not Bergstrom, right? What on earth does the current ownership have to do with it?
DART, DART, AND MORE DART.
I have always enjoyed the oxymoronic idea that despite nonstop constant rampant development over the past 10 years that the conservation law has been obstructing projects
Every year the government of the day praises economic growth linked to construction and development sector and says that it is strong. New multistory buildings are going up constantly, new housing projects are constantly underway, every month it seems there is some developer clearing land prior to even getting planning permission to proceed with a project – none of which points to particularly obstructive conservation laws
The greedy developers and construction firms just want more profit, more projects and even less scrutiny and restrictions than the few they already have – they are basically saying to us ‘don’t believe your lying eyes’ every person on Cayman can see the full extent of the constant development but they demand we all believe the falsehood that they are drowning while raking in endless amounts of cash
And here comes the speculation that it was ALL politicians, ALL board members…the usual extremist reactions
they won’t be soo far off.
The fact that ALL of our other elected politicians are silent speaks volumes about their proximity to the development cabal and their true allegiance.
The NCA gives too much authority to one individual. It is irrelevant as to who that individual is. Wayne knows this.
that’s just a bold faced lie.
That’s a convenient narrative that developers want you you to believe. Problem is its not true.
Stop repeating this BS.
Clearly it does not.
Or do you want us to not believe our own eyes?
It gives authority to a board not a person. The board then directs the DOE.
10:07- Those are Facts!
Repeating a wornout lie does not make it true!
The Director of planning has the ability to approve certain applications administratively. As does the Director of WORC.
Do we hear wild vitriol of being too powerful being spit in their direction? I imagine if women held those positions they would be in for criticism from these insecure men too though.
If this rogue, ruthless uneducated, greedy, inept government that we have here is allowed to, they will destroy everything that means anything and leave our Beloved Rock as a mere shell of what it used to be and what it should be. Our Beloved Cayman Islands can hardly survive the disrespect and assault that has been and is being pouring down on us by these horrible elected jackasses. Why are they so hell-bent on denying all of the weather related events happening worldwide by throwing all caution to the winds?
We clearly know that many of them have no understanding of our venerability as low low- lying Islands in a vast Caribbean Sea that when angry enough can wipe us out in a few minutes. Please for the sake of “all the people” take your heads out of the sand ( or wherever ) and appreciate what has been put in place to help protect us and keep us less venerable. We depend on you people to help protect our homeland and keep us healthy and safe as possible. If you refuse to do that then tell me whey the heck were you were elected.
When you all ban together to tear down all the that was put in place by the previous environment minister you are being disrespectful to Cayman and all of us. Perhaps you think you are hitting out at him, because that is how juvenile you all are, and yes it will hurt him but please understand that you are hurting all of us, Caymanians and everyone who lives here.
In your feeble minds you are thinking you are doing it to make more land available for more houses, more roads that we are all still being stuck on because more houses being built for more people requires more roads, more flooding, more traffic jams etc., etc. can we get some new elected members who can see further than their noses, with some functioning brain cells who will come up with a holistic plan to ” MAKE CAYMAN SAFE AND COMFORTABLE AGAIN”.
We are jammed packed and suffocating so help us breathe ! Ensure that we will still have a few shade trees, able to see and hear a few birds song, have a few open spaces to go for a walk etc.etc. maybe I am here dreaming again. I pray it will be more than a dream.
Wayne – thank you for speaking out. Everyone including the corrupt buffoons in power recognize the current situation. What are your suggestions for getting us out of the mess????
THANK YOU, MR. PANTON…! And Thank you, Mrs. Ebanks-Petrie! The current rapid pace of Development in Grand Cayman, is UNSUSTAINABLE! Fellow Csymanians, We must speak out… and Stand Up… against the destruction of our FRAGILE ENVIRONMENT. Thanks, Mr. Panton!!
Confirmation the government is corrupt from within government and there is nothing the people it serves, can do to stop it.
Cayman does not need any more development and property rentals should require a work
Permit just like any other income generating activity. What’s the difference between buying a fleet of houses to rent compared to buying a fleet of cars, boats or buses to rent out?
Anything above two rental units of property requires a Trade and Business Licence and, if one is not obtained, it amounts to illegally carrying on business (as a landlord).
So, if one person were to buy a whole fleet of houses (i.e., over two houses), that would require a Trade and Business Licence to rent more than two of the houses.
To be honest, I like Wayne…generally. But the fish rots from the head and he put together this government of fools to stay in power and that fish rotted quickly. Then of course he got ousted by the same morons he put in power.
Now we have a different fish, still rotting from the head.
But here is where I’ve lost all respect for him: if this issue is really as important as he says (which I think it is) and there really is a cabal of developers (which is rumored but I don’t believe is true) then he should have the balls to say who they are. The media (CMR and CNS) have alluded to this “cabal” numerous times yet never said who they are. Name them. If it’s Dart and Imperato then say so…if it’s someone else then just spit it out.
Otherwise we’re just complaining about some phantom cartel and nothing will ever come of these complaints.
If there’s campaign fundraising truly involved then expose it…it may be a financial crime and if you have knowledge of it then you have a duty to report it Wayne.
Wayne didnt get ousted. The vote failed. The reality however, is that the PPM was a part of the effort and were as bad as the bad elements on his side and the PPM seems as beholden to the developers as some of the existing crew. So what could he do.
I think he has concluded that the only thing to do is to inform the Country and have the people demand the right behaviour – in that case the bad apples won’t have much of a choice (we hope!) with an election imminent. I hope he is right!
Keep this in mind too – the PPM supported most if not all of those bad apples (other than kenneth – it seems no one wants him).
..says a likely member of the phantom cabal I am sure. You wont attack the man’s credibility with a fake claim of objective analysis.
Heh-heh, we got what we wanted and got rid of you. Tough luck old buddy
Madame Premier and esteemed CPA chairman, pay no attention to these sour grape comments as you all know we need development desperately. Keep up the good work.
if the disappearance of the beach in front of Marriott didn’t have Caymanians protesting in the streets for immediate change, nothing will.
Caymanians allowed it.
Madame Auditor General I sincerely hope you are following this noteworthy news.
Wayne Panton is an honourable gentleman. He made a mistake forming a government with the likes of Jay Ebanks whose ministries are embroiled in alot of issues namely NHDT, NRA and planning.
We are anxiously awaiting your audits that we understand are behind by no fault of yours and that of your team.
Your horse trading behind closed doors to form a government has come full circle Wayne. Caymanians need to vote them all out come election day – make no mistake. YOU HAVE TO VOTE THEM ALLLLLL OUT! If not this constant shower of permit holders who see themselves as permanent citizens the day they arrive, the constant environmental destruction (we just witnessed flooding on a hurricane scale), the over priced homes and apartments, CUC, the grocery store prices and the gas stations all in a Kabal will be irreversible.
LTB the unboozzler
Wayne was a useless Premier and is a useless opposition. And he continues to empower (and enrich?) CMR and Sandra.
Amazingly he complained on CMR about unknown people spreading misinformation and lies and going after a Caymanian woman.
Who spreads more disinformation than CMR? Who goes after and ‘attacks’ women more than CMR? No one. Yet he supports and promotes CMR.
Amazingly blind to his own incompetences and faults. Shame on you Wayne.
In Wayne we trust.
Said nobody ever
in dart we trust…its build or bust.
He is the very reason we are in this mess. Who organized this group of misfits, if not him, to be premier? He doesn’t get to complain. He should apologise for putting PACT together then beg for forgiveness. He’s hoping that voters have short memories of how he wrangled his way to the top only to bring the island down with him.
Wayne, “you reap what you sow!” In chasing your dreams, you put these individuals in positions of power, that none of them are qualified to wield!
Idiot!!! He is not reaping the people are!!! He did not elect them the people did! He tried to reign them in and they conspired against him. He put that idiot Jay Ebanks head of PAHI and that was a huge mistake. Those independents lied about their allegiances and did what they could just to get elected. We are voting Jay out and his cronies next year.
Idiot, he was warned well in advance and chose to take no heed.
They wield and yield. We need to get some status holders in Parliament.
NO WAY
Correction – Wayne totally underestimated Mac and Caymanians and other residents are now reaping the result of Wayne allowing the WB teflon Don and his band greedy idiots to have power.
Except, it’s us reaping what he sowed. He got to be pretend Premier for a little while.
Or, to phrase it colloquially, da wha ya get.
9:06, The political talent pool was so dismal Panton did not have much to choose from.
thought Cayman voters, voted in the MLA’s.
Then Wayne had to look at the uneducated idiots (some even with drug convictions) and try and choose from a terrible bunch
Waiting on the next announcement to build accommodation for the workers, while building the accommodation for the workers while building the new school