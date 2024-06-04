$144M spent in five years helping locals into work

CIG expenditure on improving employment prospects for Caymanians by entity from 2019 to 2023 (Source: OAG report)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government spent close to CI$144 million over five years (2019 to 2023) on efforts to get Caymanians into work, but a report by the Office of the Auditor General found little evidence that any of the various programmes and attempts to remove barriers have actually impacted the unemployment rate. The report also noted a significant gap in the data to indicate what does and doesn’t work.

In the latest OAG report, Improving Employment Prospects for Caymanians, Auditor General Sue Winspear said that low standards of education, the failure of the minimum wage to keep pace with inflation and childcare problems are some of the main barriers to getting locals into work.

“Despite meeting the definition of full employment, there are a number of barriers to employment that need to be addressed, including low educational attainment, the level of the minimum wage, lack of apprenticeships and availability of childcare,” Winspear said.

“Most unemployed Caymanians have a high school diploma or lower, and while there are plenty of available jobs that require only this level of education, they tend to be low paid. I note that while progress has been made in developing a framework for technical and vocational education and training (TVET), career guidance in schools does not cover this. Given that the majority of jobs in the Cayman Islands may require TVET skills, this needs to be more of a focus,” she added.

Among the ten recommendations made in the report, Winspear said that WORC should prepare forecasts of long-term labour demands and the government should develop a national employment policy.

“This policy needs to take a holistic approach,” she said in a release about the report. The OAG believes the most important recommendations are those on developing a national employment policy, preparing forecasts of long-term labour force demands, as well as focusing on WORC employment programmes and the Ministry of Education’s TVET framework. Winspear said that there had been insufficient strategic planning to actually address the local unemployment problems.

The report also found worrying trends suggesting that there are massive gaps in the government’s labour policy, such as it is. The CIG has no plans to address challenges revealed by surveys that very few local people are interested in the technology jobs of the future, and Winspear identified a notable “mismatch” in the type of jobs Caymanians want and what employers need.

While almost half of the jobs of the future will be IT-related, less than 8% of Caymanians who took part in a WORC survey last year said they were interested in that type of work. In the report, Winspear said jobs that are in demand are changing, and there is a disconnect between the jobs employers expect there to be a high demand for and those that Caymanians are interested in.

Successive governments have consistently highlighted the importance of improving employment prospects for Caymanians, but little has been said about how that can be achieved or if any of the programmes, policies and initiatives have actually made a difference.

Winspear said it is unclear how the CIG’s objectives set out in its strategies policy statements were to be achieved as they don’t provide clear definitions or identify the needs that they intended to address. Each SPS has, over several years, stated that achieving full employment is a government priority without defining what this means.

While the civil service is responsible for implementing government policies, it has not developed an overarching strategy, and WORC doesn’t have a strategy either. Winspear said several individual strategies and policies are in place, but these could be improved.

A significant amount of public money has been invested in trying to tackle the unemployment problem among locals in a labour force that has grown to an unprecedented size but still fails to offer suitable work for all Caymanians who are looking for a job.

According to ESO’s figures, the $144 million spent over the last five years has simply moved the needle from a Caymanian jobless rate of 3.9% in Spring 2019 to over 5% unemployment among local people at the end of last year. While COVID disrupted the jobless numbers during the lockdown in 2020, once the borders re-opened the recovery of the economy throughout 2022 led to a drop in unemployment back to just 3.6% among Caymanians.

In the report, Winspear noted the lack of data to measure how the money spent and the actions taken by the government have impacted the ability of local people to find suitable employment.

She said that the CIG, “through WORC and other entities, provides a number of employment programmes, but the effectiveness of these programmes is unclear”. The seven programmes offered by WORC and its partners had an average completion rate of 83% over four years. “Although this varies by programme, it is good news. However, when you look deeper into the statistics, it tells a different story.”

She explained that in 2022, less than half of applicants were accepted onto one of the programmes and over a quarter of people who started dropped out before they finished. “The low acceptance rate indicates that there are not enough places to meet demand,” Winspear said. “This is evident for the national apprenticeship programme where less than one in ten were accepted because of limited places.”

The Ministry of Education paid Superior Auto, a private company, $600,000 between 2019 and 2023 to run a training programme for aspiring mechanics. But no purchase agreement was made with the

company, so the ministry cannot hold it accountable and it has not tracked the outcomes for participants.

“It is impossible to assess the programme’s effectiveness and it is unlikely the MoE receives value for money for the funding,” Winspear stated.

The Immigration Act requires WORC to provide the government and the private sector with labour market demand assessments, but no assessments were completed during the first three years after WORC was created. It began making Job Posting Reports in March 2022, but Winspear said she found it difficult to measure and report on WORC’s performance because of incomplete data.

From 2019 to 2021, WORC did not set or monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess its performance. It began to set performance indicators in June 2021, but she said that it still doesn’t regularly measure and monitor performance against them, and many don’t have targets.

As a result, it is impossible to measure performance against them, Winspear said, noting that the department remains focused on outputs rather than outcomes.