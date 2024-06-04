$144M spent in five years helping locals into work
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government spent close to CI$144 million over five years (2019 to 2023) on efforts to get Caymanians into work, but a report by the Office of the Auditor General found little evidence that any of the various programmes and attempts to remove barriers have actually impacted the unemployment rate. The report also noted a significant gap in the data to indicate what does and doesn’t work.
In the latest OAG report, Improving Employment Prospects for Caymanians, Auditor General Sue Winspear said that low standards of education, the failure of the minimum wage to keep pace with inflation and childcare problems are some of the main barriers to getting locals into work.
“Despite meeting the definition of full employment, there are a number of barriers to employment that need to be addressed, including low educational attainment, the level of the minimum wage, lack of apprenticeships and availability of childcare,” Winspear said.
“Most unemployed Caymanians have a high school diploma or lower, and while there are plenty of available jobs that require only this level of education, they tend to be low paid. I note that while progress has been made in developing a framework for technical and vocational education and training (TVET), career guidance in schools does not cover this. Given that the majority of jobs in the Cayman Islands may require TVET skills, this needs to be more of a focus,” she added.
Among the ten recommendations made in the report, Winspear said that WORC should prepare forecasts of long-term labour demands and the government should develop a national employment policy.
“This policy needs to take a holistic approach,” she said in a release about the report. The OAG believes the most important recommendations are those on developing a national employment policy, preparing forecasts of long-term labour force demands, as well as focusing on WORC employment programmes and the Ministry of Education’s TVET framework. Winspear said that there had been insufficient strategic planning to actually address the local unemployment problems.
The report also found worrying trends suggesting that there are massive gaps in the government’s labour policy, such as it is. The CIG has no plans to address challenges revealed by surveys that very few local people are interested in the technology jobs of the future, and Winspear identified a notable “mismatch” in the type of jobs Caymanians want and what employers need.
While almost half of the jobs of the future will be IT-related, less than 8% of Caymanians who took part in a WORC survey last year said they were interested in that type of work. In the report, Winspear said jobs that are in demand are changing, and there is a disconnect between the jobs employers expect there to be a high demand for and those that Caymanians are interested in.
Successive governments have consistently highlighted the importance of improving employment prospects for Caymanians, but little has been said about how that can be achieved or if any of the programmes, policies and initiatives have actually made a difference.
Winspear said it is unclear how the CIG’s objectives set out in its strategies policy statements were to be achieved as they don’t provide clear definitions or identify the needs that they intended to address. Each SPS has, over several years, stated that achieving full employment is a government priority without defining what this means.
While the civil service is responsible for implementing government policies, it has not developed an overarching strategy, and WORC doesn’t have a strategy either. Winspear said several individual strategies and policies are in place, but these could be improved.
A significant amount of public money has been invested in trying to tackle the unemployment problem among locals in a labour force that has grown to an unprecedented size but still fails to offer suitable work for all Caymanians who are looking for a job.
According to ESO’s figures, the $144 million spent over the last five years has simply moved the needle from a Caymanian jobless rate of 3.9% in Spring 2019 to over 5% unemployment among local people at the end of last year. While COVID disrupted the jobless numbers during the lockdown in 2020, once the borders re-opened the recovery of the economy throughout 2022 led to a drop in unemployment back to just 3.6% among Caymanians.
In the report, Winspear noted the lack of data to measure how the money spent and the actions taken by the government have impacted the ability of local people to find suitable employment.
She said that the CIG, “through WORC and other entities, provides a number of employment programmes, but the effectiveness of these programmes is unclear”. The seven programmes offered by WORC and its partners had an average completion rate of 83% over four years. “Although this varies by programme, it is good news. However, when you look deeper into the statistics, it tells a different story.”
She explained that in 2022, less than half of applicants were accepted onto one of the programmes and over a quarter of people who started dropped out before they finished. “The low acceptance rate indicates that there are not enough places to meet demand,” Winspear said. “This is evident for the national apprenticeship programme where less than one in ten were accepted because of limited places.”
The Ministry of Education paid Superior Auto, a private company, $600,000 between 2019 and 2023 to run a training programme for aspiring mechanics. But no purchase agreement was made with the
company, so the ministry cannot hold it accountable and it has not tracked the outcomes for participants.
“It is impossible to assess the programme’s effectiveness and it is unlikely the MoE receives value for money for the funding,” Winspear stated.
The Immigration Act requires WORC to provide the government and the private sector with labour market demand assessments, but no assessments were completed during the first three years after WORC was created. It began making Job Posting Reports in March 2022, but Winspear said she found it difficult to measure and report on WORC’s performance because of incomplete data.
From 2019 to 2021, WORC did not set or monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess its performance. It began to set performance indicators in June 2021, but she said that it still doesn’t regularly measure and monitor performance against them, and many don’t have targets.
As a result, it is impossible to measure performance against them, Winspear said, noting that the department remains focused on outputs rather than outcomes.
See the latest performance audit report in the CNS Library.
Cayman wastes so much money in ALL departments honestly. I’m experienced it for years
If it wasn’t the Cayman Islands Government it would almost be unbelievable. But it is CIG so it makes sense.
Madness. Total madness.
don’t worry we can always increase work permit and business fees again……zzzzzzzzz
just another day in wonderland
“In the report, Winspear said jobs that are in demand are changing, and there is a disconnect between the jobs employers expect there to be a high demand for and those that Caymanians are interested in.”
This is a big part of the problem. We tell kids lies like “You can be anything you want to be,” but the truth is, some kids don’t have the aptitude or drive to be anything they want to be. I do believe TVET is a key. By the time our children reach their first year of high school, we should have a pretty good idea if they have the aptitude to go on to university and do well there. If they don’t, then the system needs to provide them with the best chance to succeed in a vocation of some sort. Properly trained people in vocations here (Caymanians and expats alike) are making very good money. There’s nothing dishonourable in having that kind of career. We’ve just have to get past this myth that every Caymanians can be a doctor, lawyer, accountant or politician and then help those who can’t find a career in a line where we’ve identified a growing or ongoing need. I get that Caymanians don’t want to flip burgers or clean the floors – I wouldn’t want to do that either – but let’s train them for jobs that pay well, even if they aren’t the glamour jobs everyone thinks they should have.
Imma let you in on a little Masonic and service club secret sweetheart.
We don’t want locals training for vocational jobs because that would mean putting the wages up. It would interfere with us bringing people over here on nothing, making them pay their own permits so we can make lots of tax free dollars.
I’m telling you right now that caymanians will NEVER have decent vocational options and the associated highly skilled wages they come with (elsewhere in the world) and that’s because it conflicts with my $6 dollar an hour Filipinos and Jamaicans. Sorry. It is whah it is, my house in Vista Del Mar and CIS fees ain’t going to pay for themselves.
The elephant in the room is the failure of CIG to appreciate that positive discrimination does not help young Caymanians find work. “You gotta gimmee job because it’s the law”. When young Caymanians feel as if the country owes them a job – a living, it breeds an entitlement mentality, making them uncompetitive.
Furthermore, hire an expat (for what amounts to a pittance of a work permit fee) and you can get rid of them within 12-months if they don’t work out. Hire a young Caymanian and you’ll find yourself before the Labor Board if you even raise your voice.
God bless the Auditor General ! For keeping her $#@% Real and for telling Caymanian people what time it is in Cayman What Caymanians are they talking about ? 5 years on and 40,000 work permits is proof that this was a hoax and look at who running Cayman is proof the Hoax was real ! Someone needs to be charged for a 144million dollar Fraud ?
No mention of chronic drug/alcohol abuse or general unreliability in many? As a generational Caymanian small business owner I often see Caymanian job-seekers who are unable to be employed because of these issues.
Many of you same generational Caymanian business people hire foreigners with the same drug addiction, some of whom are seen moving in and out of certain areas looking for their fix. Just pay Caymanians as well and offer them good benefit packages!
We ought to know by now, so conditioned to ritualised fraud, that a closer look is warranted at some of these line items, like the KYD$57,000,000 to UCCI. >KYD$11,000,000 a year, how is that number even possible?
Farcical. A significant waste of time and resources on an incredibly important issue. It is what happens when people who do not understand the buttons are allowed into the cockpit and play with them while the aircraft is in flight.
Enforcing our laws and the principles underpinning them would be so much cheaper, and effective.
Caymanians are the passengers on this plane. I hope that more and more are seeing what is happening.
We don’t wanna work. We just wanna bang on the drums all day. Brain work gimmee headaches.
We don’t wanna work. We just wanna get rich hanging out complaining all day.
New expat Caymanian kids
It’s almost like it’s a cultural problem, maybe the sort of problem our closest neighbour has shipped over to these Islands? almost, just maybe, it may have really started going downhill when a certain Government threw open the doors with some mass status grants at some point in recent memory?
Can’t spend your way out of the symptoms of imported cultural failure. Go figure.
What grade level did all our MLS complete?