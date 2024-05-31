WORC drops JobsCayman amid changes to system

WORC offices on Mary Street

(CNS): The government agency Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) is going through another period of change, which includes dropping its JobsCayman portal, where all of the job vacancies in Cayman where a work permit was sought were required to be posted.

In a press release earlier this week, officials said that WORC “will be going through a transition period”, which will see the jobs portal replaced. On 3 June, the customer care department will move from its current location at Apollo House West on Mary Street in George Town to the nearby Artemis House.

Officials said that the JobsCayman portal went offline on Wednesday, and its associated services, such as payments, job seeker registration, employer registration, posting job ads, and applying for jobs, would no longer be available. A temporary site offering reduced online services will launch on 3 June, which will allow the final development and testing of the new replacement site, WORC Jobs & Online Payment Services, which is expected to launch on 18 June.

The Cayman Islands Government has published new regulations on its Gazette pages dealing with some of the changes, including the closure of JobsCayman. That portal had been intended as a central part of efforts to assist Caymanians in finding work that might otherwise go to permit holders and to make employers more accountable when a qualified Caymanian was available but had not been taken on.

It was also supposed to help those making work permit decisions analyse the language of advertisements that had been tailored towards specific candidates or existing expatriate employees.

The site was developed to address the continuing concerns that some employers are deliberately trying to circumvent the rules to recruit and retain foreign workers at the disadvantage of local people.

However, the site proved problematic from the start and difficult to use. Also, the government has never revealed any research or data to show if it ever assisted in creating a more transparent and accountable environment in relation to the granting of permits or how much, if at all, it has helped Caymanians find appropriate employment or improved their promotion prospects.

According to WORC officials, employers can post job advertisements and job seekers can search and apply for jobs on the temporary WORC website, but payments must be made in person. Customers submitting three or more applications are encouraged to use the corporate drop bag to reduce wait times. Customer care officers will be on hand to review documents and ensure that drop-off is handled as efficiently as possible.

During this transition period, WORC is asking that only people with imminent travel plans request passport endorsement stamps and come within ten days before travelling to help manage the high demand for this service as summer approaches and more people expect to travel. A valid permit licence can also be used as a travel document.

People seeking customer care services, such as making payments, submitting applications, and getting passport endorsement stamps, can park at the Apollo House West parking lot and follow the signs to Artemis House, located at 67 Fort Street.

WORC services that remain at Apollo House West include Employment Services and Training & Development Unit for Caymanians seeking employment or training.