Woman dies snorkelling off Cemetery Beach

(CNS): A 72-year-old woman who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died on Sunday morning during a snorkelling trip with her family off the coast of Cemetery Beach in West Bay. The RCIPS said the woman experienced difficulties in the water and was unresponsive when brought to shore. She was given CPR by people nearby before the emergency services arrived and took over.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the George Town Hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Police said that inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing but are not believed to be suspicious.

She is the sixth person to lose their life in the water so far this year and the second visitor this month.