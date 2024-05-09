Woman dies snorkelling off Cemetery Beach
(CNS): A 72-year-old woman who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died on Sunday morning during a snorkelling trip with her family off the coast of Cemetery Beach in West Bay. The RCIPS said the woman experienced difficulties in the water and was unresponsive when brought to shore. She was given CPR by people nearby before the emergency services arrived and took over.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the George Town Hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.
Police said that inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing but are not believed to be suspicious.
She is the sixth person to lose their life in the water so far this year and the second visitor this month.
Category: Local News
A lady tragically died while swimming. Who do you want to blame?
Condolences to the family of the deceased. THE NUMBER OF INCIDENTS SHOULD TRIGGER SOME RESPONSE/ACTION FROM THE CIG!!!.
Yet we see nothing , hear nothing and the best goes on. Come on people something has to be done here ad now. Too many deaths of this type is cause for serious concern, investigation, conclusions and actions where necessary. It is time that this issue be given proper attention. there does not seem to be too many incidents of this nature ocurring in the rest of the Caribbean, isnt that a telling story.
People get old then they die. Not much the government can do about that.
what are you talking about
when death comes for you it doesnt matter where in the world you are, at least she died in paradise, just think about it the millions of ways a person can die wouldnt you want to go the way she did, i know i would, R.I.P