Weather service warns of hot, wet summer on GCM

(CNS): After a very dry start to 2024, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service is predicting a hot, wet summer on Grand Cayman, with 50-59% above the annual rainfall averages between now and the end of July. The CINWS says it will then get even wetter for the remainder of the rainy season, with predictions of 79% more rain than the average. Given the low levels of precipitation since the start of the year, weather experts are warning of an increase in flooding through the summer and into the autumn.

March, usually Cayman’s driest month, was particularly dry this year. According to the CINWS statistics, just 15.4mm of rain fell on Grand Cayman during the month, around half the annual average of 29.7mm.

But experts say the forecasted transition from the current El Niño to a neutral phase before a further transition to La Niña will increase the chances of heavier more frequent rain for the next six months. It will also herald in much warmer temperatures than average. The CINWS is predicting much higher temperatures than average with a moderate heatwave during the summer months.

West Bay has had much less rain than other parts of Grand Cayman, which the CINWS says is largely due to localized rain in the last few weeks that has passed the district by. However, residents can expect the upcoming season to be much wetter.

“Precipitation is usually expected to not only be due to localized convection but may additionally be associated with other dynamical situations and tropical systems, tropical waves, tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes that can produce island-wide precipitation. Therefore, West Bay should also experience an increase in rainfall as we enter the wet season,” a spokesperson told CNS.