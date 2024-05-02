Visitor dies snorkelling off Governor’s Beach

(CNS): A 65-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from New Zealand died after snorkelling off Governors Beach in West Bay on Wednesday evening, police have said. The emergency services were called to Seven Mile Beach at around 7:15 that evening after the man had been taken from the water at a nearby resort.

The man had been snorkelling with family when he decided to return to shore on his own. The others continued snorkelling, but when they returned, they could not find their relative. It was soon discovered that he was still in the water, where he was found unresponsive.

He was taken to shore, and people nearby helped to administer CPR until the ambulance arrived and EMS personnel took over. He was transported to George Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. Police said that inquiries into the circumstances of the death are currently ongoing but are not believed to be suspicious at this time.

He is the fifth person so far this year to lose their life while swimming, snorkelling or diving in local waters.