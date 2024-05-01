Veteran pilot and aviation pioneer with CAL dies aged 77

Captain Harrison Bothwell

(CNS): Cayman Airways and the Ministry of Tourism have released a joint statement in the wake of the sudden death of 77-year-old Caymanian pilot Captain Harrison Bothwell at the weekend. Extending condolences to his family, they said that Bothwell was a pilot with the national flag carrier for almost five decades and was “respected and loved by all who had the pleasure of working with him”.

Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms said, “To Captain Bothwell’s family, we share in your loss because he was also a special part of our Cayman Airways family, and he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.”

Bothwell’s flying career began at Cayman Airways in March 1972 when he was hired by Norman Bodden and began his training to become a pilot. Across his flying career, he flew almost all aircraft types that Cayman Airways has had in its fleet, including DC-8, DC-9, BAC 1-11, the DHC-6 Twin Otter, and the Boeing 737-300 jets. He retired from flying in 2012 but continued to work with the airline, overseeing the day-to-day operations of Cayman Airways Express before finally retiring completely in 2020.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan extended his condolences, calling Bothwell a “stalwart aviator and a true icon of Cayman Airways”. He said, “Captain Harrison’s distinguished career with Cayman Airways spanned almost five decades and was marked by unwavering dedication, unparalleled expertise and an enduring passion for aviation. Since his inaugural flight in 1972, Capt. Bothwell embodied a spirit of excellence, soaring through the skies with grace and precision.”

He added that Bothwell was a seasoned aviator, a revered mentor, a trusted leader and a cherished

friend. “As we mourn this loss of a true aviation pioneer, let us also celebrate his extraordinary life and

legacy. May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to his family, friends, colleagues and all

who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed,” the minister stated.