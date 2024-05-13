Three killed in fiery 5-car pile-up on Shamrock Road

Fatal collision on Shamrock Rd, 13 May 2024 (from social media)

(CNS): Three people have been killed following a major collision involving five vehicles on Shamrock Road, close to Coral Bay Village, at around 12:15am on Monday. In a press release, the RCIPS said a black Honda Accord, a white Toyota Tundra and a black Honda Fit were some of the cars involved. The Toyota Tundra and the Honda Fit both caught fire, and the three people in the Honda were all killed. Two people in other vehicles were injured and taken to hospital.

Police have not yet revealed many details about the fatal smash but said fire crews had extinguished the fires in the two vehicles. The three victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, have not yet been identified, and police are appealing for information that may assist with the identification process. The roadway has since been cleared but was closed during the morning commute.

The collision occurred on a stretch of Shamrock Road that is notorious for road crashes. A local campaign has been launched to address visibility problems for those turning in and out of residential homes, condo complexes and side streets, as well as the speed at which drivers travel on what is a dual lane on one side and a single lane on the other.

‘Save Lives on Shamrock Road’ is a neighbourhood group that has been lobbying the police, government and MPs for several years about the need for traffic-calming measures and reducing the speed limit in that area. A spokesperson told CNS that despite their efforts, officials have not responded to their suggestions.

“We’ve had two large meetings with them where we’ve made some great suggestions on how to calm the traffic, and in return, they’ve made undertakings but not followed through… and have stopped communicating with us,” the spokesperson said, adding that it was time for “elected officials to take positive action and stop passing the buck and letting people die on the roads and on our doorstep”.

This is the third fatal collision on Cayman’s roads this year and a total of five people have died.

Following Monday’s horrific smash, investigators said numerous calls had been made to HSA and funeral homes relating to the people involved, and police are asking people to direct all enquires relating to possible victims to the RCIPS Casualty Bureau at 1-345-649-4354 for this incident.

The matter is under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Management Unit but police have declared this a major incident involving the RCIPS, CIFS and HSA.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Caymancrimestoppers.com.