Three charged in prescription drug fraud case

(CNS): Two women and one man appeared in court Tuesday facing multiple conspiracy charges relating to a prescription drug fraud in which they are accused of illegally obtaining and supplying opioids. According to the RCIPS, the three people were charged on Friday after an investigation that began in February last year. They were allegedly using fraudulent prescriptions to obtain Percocet and Oxycodone from several pharmacies.

A 40-year-old woman from West Bay, a 31-year-old woman from Bodden Town and a 27-year-old man from Bodden Town have all been charged with conspiracy to supply a controlled drug, uttering a forged document and two counts of obtaining property by deception. The older woman was also charged with possession of criminal property and forgery.

Following their appearance in court yesterday, they were bailed to return on 28 May.