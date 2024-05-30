Third man charged in relation to Hernandez’ murder

Divonte Hernandez (from social media)

(CNS): A 23-year-old man from Bodden Town has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the fatal daylight shooting of Divonte Alejandro Hernandez (25) on 29 September 2023 outside a liquor store in central George Town. The man, whose name has not been disclosed by police, was first arrested in October. He appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded in custody.

Two other men already charged with killing Hernandez are currently on remand. George Orlando Senior (35) pleaded not guilty in November, and Sean Austin Connolly Amaya (24) has not yet answered the charges for legal reasons.

Both men are currently on remand. No trial date has been set as the crown wishes to try the men together.