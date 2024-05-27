Southwest Airlines adds Orlando flight
(CNS): Following the recent relocation of Southwest Airlines’ hub from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando, the airline is adding a daily nonstop flight between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM) starting next month. The Department of Tourism said this provides for transatlantic connections, as there are several daily direct routes between Orlando and Europe.
Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the move to Orlando would stabilise seat capacity from Florida. “The introduction of direct, daily flights from Orlando gives Northern Floridians the opportunity to explore more of what the Cayman Islands has to offer and allows Cayman residents to explore Orlando’s many parks and attractions,” she said.
The new service starts on 4 June and will operate daily, except from mid-August to October, when it reduces to Saturdays only. Daily service will resume in November.
Category: Local News, Travel
no brainer……meanwhile Cayman airways is thinking of it’s next loss making disaster route….
welcome to wonderland….
This is genuinely great news. I don’t see a downside here.
Politicians please take note. This is called strategic planning and value for money for the business and growth. Forward thinking of connecting the European market to the Caribbean is an awesome decision and good money making decision. Comparing the Barbados connection is and was a stupid plan.
This is good, makes it much was for us to ship those Cayman Islands wrist watches to Mickey.
Aww my tweetums – maybe take a deep breath and try that one again?