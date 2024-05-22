Shoreline online map reveals limited beach access

ACO Wilbur Welcome, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon at a beach access point on Cayman Brac

(CNS): The government has produced a Shoreline Interactive Map (IMAP) that pinpoints public pedestrian pathways to the shoreline and public beach areas across the three Cayman Islands, with information about each spot provided in pop-up boxes. However, the map also reveals the limited public access to beaches on Grand Cayman. Despite some 300 points, there are long stretches around the coast where there is no official public access.

The online navigation tool for the remaining public rights of way is now live on the Public Lands Commission’s website.

Beach access has become a significant issue of public concern on Grand Cayman as it was not so long ago that Caymanians could enjoy access to the beach all around the island anywhere, and blocked pathways or coastal access points were unheard of. But with the runaway development in the two decades since Hurricane Ivan, access to beaches has been curtailed or lost completely.

Previous governments were responsible for the loss of some beach access points through the NRA agreement with Dart, while others were lost due to developments approved by the Central Planning Authority. At least one battle between local residents, Dart and the government continues over the beach access lost as a result of the West Bay Road tunnel.

In some cases, landowners have blocked public access points, denying people the right to cross their properties or making them leave when they do find a way to the beach. There have been real concerns in Cayman that, like Jamaica, beach access could eventually become something that has to be paid for.

In a press release about the development and rollout of the project, Wilbur Welcome, the acting chief officer in the Ministry for Lands and the driving force behind it, said this was the first phase, which is paving the way for a more comprehensive solution.

“Recognising the pressing concerns voiced by our stakeholders, notably the lack of accessible shoreline information and navigational difficulties in specific areas, we embarked on delivering swift yet cost-effective solutions,” he said. “Our aim was not only to address these pain points but also to gather actionable insights from our users, ensuring a remarkable end-product.”

The online tool will be supported by a six-month public engagement campaign, starting this month until November, led by the Public Lands Inspectorate, which is responsible for enforcing the laws relating to the application and use of public lands. The ministry is asking the public to use the tool and give feedback towards the development of Phase 2 of the project, which is scheduled for launch next year and will involve the development of a standalone smartphone app.

Premier and Lands Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the launch of the Shoreline IMAP represented a step toward empowering residents. “Whether you are a resident or a visitor, the Shoreline IMAP offers an experience for understanding and accessing our coastal treasures by leveraging technology, all while preserving and promoting our deep-rooted maritime culture,” she added.

The release noted that the key features of the Shoreline IMAP include providing the location of around 300 public rights-of-way to the shoreline. It also generates real-time user insights through Google Analytics, and the campaign will provide opportunities for public feedback through online surveys.

The ministry wants members of the public to play an active role in the project by reporting blocked shoreline access points directly to the Public Lands Inspectorate. Recognising the shoreline as part of our collective culture fosters stewardship by all and facilitates responsible use and appreciation of our natural resources, the release said.

“Together, we can ensure that future generations inherit the same pristine beauty that defines the Cayman Islands,” officials stated.

The Public Lands Inspectorate under the oversight of MDAL was created to enforce the laws outlined in the Public Lands Act (2020 Revision) and the Public Lands Regulations, 2021. Their main job involves overseeing how public lands are used.