Seven new people appointed to labour tribunal

(CNS): Fourteen people, including seven new faces, have been appointed or re-appointed to the Labour Tribunal in accordance with section 74 of the Labour Act (2021 Revision), according to a press release from the Ministry of Labour. The appointments, which have been approved by Cabinet, are with immediate effect for a two-year period ending 30 April 2025.

This brings the number of board members to 23, allowing several panels to sit when necessary. The new members have experience in various industries and knowledge in litigation, human resources and finance.

“The Labour Tribunal plays a crucial role in labour justice in the Cayman Islands,” said Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour. “The additional appointments were made to ensure that all vacancies were filled, thereby enabling a fully constituted Tribunal to manage labour complaints from employers and employees.”

Seymour thanked the new members for agreeing to serve a capacity that will allow them to make critical decisions, and contribute to the maintenance of an effective system of labour administration here. He said the new and reappointed members will provide valuable leadership and help to advance the mission of the Labour Tribunal.

The new board appointees are:

Nick Hoffman – Chairperson

Noel Webb – Deputy Chairperson

Luis Hernandez – Member

Gary Berry – Member

Anya Rankin-Christian – Member

Roxanne Basham-Ebanks – Member

Audrey Prendergast – Member

The people who have been reappointed are: