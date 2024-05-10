SEN teacher cleared in primary school exorcism case

Red Bay Primary School

(CNS): The Ministry of Education and the Department of Education Services (DES) have said that an investigation conducted by the MASH unit and the RCIPS into allegations of misconduct by the special educational needs coordinator (SENCO) at the Red Bay Primary School three years ago found that no further action was needed. Dr Meredith Rankine had been accused of being involved in an incident that was described by parents and students as an “exorcism” on the school premises.

After the allegations were first made in May 2021, the principal of the school, Vickie Frederick, was placed under investigation for alleged misconduct that threatened the safety of children. Since then, education officials have remained tight-lipped about what actually happened and no details about the investigation have ever been revealed.

It later emerged that other education professionals, including Rankine, were also involved in the incident, which had horrified some parents and frightened their young children. Frederick, who was never fully suspended, continued to work remotely and was often seen at the school. She was officially reinstated in November 2023.

“The ministry and DES consider there was no misconduct against any student by the SENCO at Red Bay Primary School. As such, Dr Meredith Rankine was asked to return to her workplace at the school effective 1 November 2022,” the release stated but did not explain why the outcome of the MASH inquiry has been revealed now, 18 months after she returned to work.

“We confirm that there are no concerns about this long-serving and valued member of staff,” the release said. “We have no doubt that children under her care will continue to receive the teaching and special educational needs services that she has provided throughout her long career to date. We ask all staff, parents and the public to refrain from making mention of the alleged incident to Dr Rankine and to respect her privacy.”

Although no findings of the investigations have been revealed, CNS understands that the young students involved had been discussing sexuality. As a result, some children were taken out of class and asked questions about their understanding of their sexuality. They were then subjected to some sort of religious ceremony, during which they were reportedly told they were possessed by demons and must repent.