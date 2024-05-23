Sea Cadets acquire vessel for training

Sea Cadets’ vessel, the MV Miss Gwen

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps’ (CICC) maritime detachment, known as the Sea Cadets, has acquired a motor vessel, purchased for CI$75,000, where the young sailors will now train. Named in honour of the late Gwendolyn Bush, a Caymanian seafaring matriarch, the MV Miss Gwen was commissioned at a formal ceremony at the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) base last Friday.

The boat was purchased by the Cadet Corps from a private seller on the local market in November using capital funds from the Ministry of Home Affairs budget, according to a government release.

Following a thorough assessment of the vessel and its capabilities by the coastguard, it was determined to be fit for purpose and represented value for money. Once purchased, it was adapted to meet the needs of the CICG, which will be doing much of the training for the Sea Cadets.

“MV Miss Gwen will be instrumental in the CICC’s training programme for its maritime detachment,” the release said. The Sea Cadets, who are all high school students between 11 and 18, will learn maritime communication and engineering skills such as seamanship, ropework, naval customs and practices, scuba diving, sailing and boat maintenance.

During the commissioning, Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner said the boat would help create career pathways for the cadets in public safety.

She said the partnership between the Cadet Corps and the CICG, which was recently formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), would offer young Caymanians rewarding maritime experiences and increase their knowledge and technical skills as well as their passion for public service.

“The impact of Miss Gwen’s contribution to the maritime industry will surely stand the test of time, and her legacy serves as an inspiration to all. It is only fitting that this vessel bears her name,” Turner added.

As the CICG continues to set the standard for maritime training in the Cayman Islands, the MOU with the CICC, coupled with the acquisition of the vessel, will ensure that cadets receive the comprehensive, hands-on training necessary.

CICC Commandant Colonel Errol Brathwaite said the commissioning of the boat demonstrated the collaboration across various entities. “We have a mandate to ensure that we find activities to occupy our young people so that they can build and develop their skills for the future,” he said.