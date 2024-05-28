‘Rollover’ on the cards for CIG expat workers

Government Administration Building

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is considering introducing term limits, also known as ‘rollover’, for foreign contracted staff in the civil service, placing them on an equal footing with employees in the private sector who are required to leave after ten years if they don’t secure permanent residency. Officials have confirmed that Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has been asked to assess the potential implications if such a policy were implemented.

The chief officer in the Portfolio of the Civil Service, Gloria McField-Nixon, told CNS via email that no official policy yet exists, but senior civil servants have been asked to submit recommendations to facilitate Cabinet’s deliberations and the legislative drafting process. She said that information had been shared internally with public servants, and a report by a working group would be presented to Cabinet before the end of June.

As part of ongoing efforts to bring about legislative reform, the government is reviewing immigration policies, and this proposal is part of the process. Internal communication within government outlined the proposal, which has come from the political arm. It would include immigration term limits for non-Caymanians working in some statutory authorities and government companies as well as the civil service.

An open consultation has taken place among government employees and other key stakeholders to solicit their views, which will be factored into the analytical process. A number of surveys and discussions with leaders, human resource personnel as well as the wider civil service and affected statutory authorities have also been circulated with all government employees.

Currently, 69% of civil servants are locals. There are around 1,400 non-Caymanians working across central government, most of whom are teachers, police officers and prison staff, as well as health workers and specialists.

Concerns have been raised in the past as well as by members of the current government about the inequities between government expatriate workers and those in the private sector. There have also been allegations that foreign workers employed in the private sector often seek positions in government before they reach their term limit to avoid rollover.

Government workers are also said to have an easier time if they choose to apply for permanent residency, with anecdotal evidence suggesting they are very rarely refused residency or status.

However, while introducing term limits for public staff might offer some opportunities for local people to be trained for the jobs that open up, it could exacerbate the existing challenge of recruiting certain specialists and experts and the worldwide problems of recruiting and retaining healthcare workers and teachers.

This administration, not unlike its predecessors, has made slow progress on immigration reform despite the myriad problems associated with the current policy, which is disliked by workers and employers, locals and expatriates.

In August 2022, Steve McField led a review of the points system for permanent residency, which has, over the last few years, been met with successful legal challenges. However, his work has never been made public. It is understood that the goal was to make getting PR more difficult.

Wesley Howell, the chief officer at the Ministry of Labour who has worked with three ministers since the last election, told the Cayman Compass back in March that work on the recommendations to change the existing point system was nearing completion.

“The legal subcommittee is now working to craft legal direction on the general recommendations,” he said two months ago. “They’ve been going through significant consultation with stakeholders that are part of that recommendation.”

During her budget address at the end of last year, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said that immigration reform was something her government would address this year. “While we accept that foreign labour will be required to maintain our economy, we also do not accept that everyone who upon arrival should be on automatic pathway to citizenship,” she said.

However, there is no indication that changes will be made anytime soon, and despite the premier’s commitment, it is unlikely that the UPM administration will be able to roll out any meaningful reforms before the official start of the 2025 election campaign in nine months’ time.